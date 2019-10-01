Melanie Garcia Missing

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police said Saturday they’re searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since June.

Melanie Garcia, 15, was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Services at 479 New Jersey Ave. in East New York on June 22, a police spokesperson said Saturday.

Garcia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black clothing with black sneakers.

Police officials are now asking for the public’s help in finding Garcia.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).