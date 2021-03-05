Medgar Evers College Presents Virtual Salutes to Black Women

Planned Medgar Evers College virtual events this month include panel discussions on women in healthcare sharing their experiences combatting COVID-19 and the pandemic’s effects on communities color. For information on the full March programming slate, scheduling and registration, check the website for registration information and times:

www.mec.cuny.edu/womens-history-month-2021



March 9 – Coloring Outside the Lines: This virtual panel discussion will focus on the experiences of women of color who are also artists, and will include cartoonists, graphic designers, curators, and editors. Panelists will discuss how being a woman of color has shaped and impacted their careers, provide attendees with insight about their personal and professional journeys, and offer advice about how to survive and thrive as a woman of color in the art world.



March 10 – Ninth Annual Shirley Chisholm Conference: Gender, Activism, and Social Justice: With the historic election of Kamala Harris, the first woman as well as the first Black and South Asian woman as the 49th vice president of the U.S., the remarkable legacy of politician and activist Shirley Chisholm has rightfully regained significant notice. The parallels between Harris and Chisholm are noteworthy. In honoring her legacy, the Shirley Chisholm Conference recognizes and celebrates her by paying tribute to women who have labored unstintingly for the progress of their communities without regard for race, gender, age, or national origin.



March 18 – The Truthtellers: This program will focus on historical patterns that have shaped the relationship between Black women and society. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Maria DeLongoria, historian and chair of MEC’s Social and Behavioral Sciences department. The discussion will also include Dr. Stacey Patton and Dr. Sherri Williams, both of whom have gained national recognition for their expertise in a wide range of issues particularly related to the Black community, and who use their platforms to correct false narratives of marginalized groups, especially women of color in the media.



March 24 – The Influencers: This event features social media influencers who discuss image and branding, and help attendees gain a better understanding about the business of becoming and maintaining one’s status as a social media influencer. Influencers will focus on brand awareness and the importance of managing a digital footprint. In addition, they will all share how they manage their careers, businesses, and families within the context of being a social media influencer. Register in advance.



March 25 – The Healers: This virtual panel, moderated by Dr. Shirley Daniels, chair of the department of Nursing, will feature women in healthcare who share their experiences combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss their first-hand account of how the virus impacts communities of color. Panelists will also shed light on how their identities have impacted their academic and professional journeys, and how we can all do our part to help educate one another and stop the spread.



March 31 – The Powwer! Series Featuring Blair Imani: POWWER! (Passionate Outstanding Women Who Effortlessly Rock!) was created to highlight extraordinary women who have advanced their field(s) while simultaneously serving and shaping their communities. This virtual discussion will be moderated by POWWER! founder Dr. Alexis McLean and will feature Blair Imani, a critically-acclaimed historian, social activist, public speaker, educator, and influencer, who has appeared in the New York Times, and on Fox News and MSNBC. Imani’s work centers women and girls, global Black communities, and the LGBTQ community. Her TEDxBoulder talk, “Queer and Muslim: Nothing to Reconcile,” has garnered over 150,000 views.