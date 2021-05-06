May 20th Candidates’ Forum

Residents of the 36th CD are invited to attend a virtual forum at which four of the district’s City Council candidates will make the case for securing your vote. Sponsored by Our Time Press and MTOPP (Movement to Protect the People), the forum will be held on May 20th from 6-8pm, a month before the June primary.

The participating candidates (in alphabetical order) are Henry Butler, Tahirah Moore, Chi Ossé and Robert Waterman. Together they represent those vying for the seat who have raised enough funds, (private donations and City matching funds), resulting in the most potentially viable campaigns.



Voters are welcome to become more familiar with these leading contenders, their objectives, strategies and priorities. This period of pandemic recovery is critical for New York City; several pre-existing challenges are equally important. City Councilpersons control large budgets and can wield large influence in some cases. Where do these candidates stand? Who will vigorously represent your immediate concerns and your visions for the future? Do you value most a candidate’s experience, endorsements, initiatives, activism or a combination of some of these? Which candidate has those?

Save this important date of May 20th and here is the registration link: https://tinyurl.com/D36Forum

Attendees will not be on camera for this live-streamed event, so feel free to come as you are. The sponsors and their

research team have prepared

questions representing a

range of community concerns. And you may submit your own questions by emailing: editors@ourtimepress.com

Put “Question” in the subject line We hope you’ll join us. We’ll also be streaming on Facebook.

36th Councilmanic District May 20

Henry Butler’s name recognition is due to positions held, work done and elbows rubbed. As the district’s Democratic Leader and District Manager for Community Board 3, he’s endorsed by most local politicians and labor unions. He has a number of real estate developer donors and doesn’t live in the district. He’s raised $43,131K from 426 donors.

Tahirah Moore’s campaign says she’s focused on deed-theft, displacement of district residents, education and healthcare. She’s worked for the mayor and for Robert Cornegy. She appears not to live at her stated address. She’s raised $32,645K from 425 donors and is endorsed in second place by Citizen Action!



Chi Ossé is committed to education, housing, healthcare, seniors, families and reinvesting funds from inflated police budgets. He founded the activist organization Warriors in the Garden last summer. He doesn’t have political experience, but is endorsed first place by Citizen Action! He’s raised $55,377K from 1,1590 donors.

Robert Waterman vows to stand up to developers and to build more affordable housing. He advocates for improved education and “positive alternatives” for youth, dignified retirement for seniors and sustainable options for the families who care for them. He’s served a pastor of Antioch Baptist Church for over two decades and has been board chair at Interfaith Medical Center and as One Brooklyn Health vice-chair. He’s raised $42,488K from 371 donors.