Malliotakis, Bruno Appear to Flip Congressional State Senate Seats Red

By Ariama C. Long,

Kings County Politics

Republican challenger Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis soundly beat incumbent U.S. Rep. Max Rose (D-Southern Brooklyn, Staten Island) while GOP challenger Vito Bruno has eked out an unofficial victory in the District 22 Senatorial race, beating out incumbent State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D- Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Gerritsen Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Marine Park), according to city Board of Elections (BOE), flipping two southern Brooklyn seats from blue to red.

According to the unofficial New York City Board of Elections (BOE) numbers, Malliotakis garnered 136,382 votes or about 57 percent of the electorate to Rose’s 99,224 votes or just over 42 percent of the electorate.

“Today, Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn sent a loud and clear message that will resonate from City Hall to the Halls of Congress.” This race was always about you, the hardworking New Yorker who obeys the law, pays their taxes and gets up every morning and goes to work,” said Malliotakis in her victory speech.

“This race was about the brave men and women of the NYPD and all our law enforcement and first responders; those who keep our city safe and rush into danger in our hour of need. Men and women who always have our back….and believe me, this is one elected official who will always have their back,” she added.

In the state senate race, according to unofficial numbers, and more than 97 percent of the scanned votes counted, Bruno has 40,621 votes or about 54 percent of the electorate to Gounardes’ 34,586 or 46 percent of the vote. This gives Bruno a 6,035 lead with roughly 10,000 absentee and mail-in votes yet to be counted.

“I want to thank everyone who voted and participated in the democratic process. We are ahead by thousands of votes, and I am humbled so far by the outcome so far. I am confident that once all of the ballots are counted we will maintain our lead and emerge victorious,” said Bruno.

“I look forward to getting to work right away on so many important issues affecting our communities,” he added.

Gounardes could not be reached for comment at posting time.