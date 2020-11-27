Majority Leader Cumbo Secures $110 Million Funding For Medgar Evers College And Medgar Evers College Preparatory H.S. Construction Project

BROOKLYN, NY — Majority Leader Cumbo was joined by Mayor de Blasio, the Department of Education (DOE), the School Construction Authority (SCA), CUNY and fellow elected officials today to announce that $110 million in funding has been secured, and SCA will begin work on a 681-seat school building for the Medgar Evers College Preparatory School. The building will replace eight Transportable Classroom Units (TCUs) provided by CUNY that will be demolished prior to construction.



The new facility will also include a competition-sized gymnasium with locker rooms for high school use, science labs, and 50,000 square feet of space to be used by CUNY.

Design for the 5-story building will start next spring with construction set to begin in 2022. The school building for the Medgar Evers College Preparatory School will be located adjacent to the school’s current site at 1186 Carroll Street with expected occupancy for the start of the 2025 school year.



Majority Leader Cumbo said: “If we truly believe that Black Lives Matter, we must invest in our communities in a way that will not only provide much-needed resources for the current generation, but will create a stable foundation upon which generations to come are able to thrive in an academic environment properly suited for their needs. Today, we are holding true to our beliefs, and I am overjoyed to see my vision for our Medgar Evers students come to fruition. This historical $120 million dollar investment is indicative of the city’s commitment to carrying forth the core sentiments behind the Black Lives Matter movement. I extend my deep appreciation to Mayor de Blasio and my fellow elected officials for working with me to substantively uplift our youth.”



“I’m proud that I was able to spearhead this joint effort between the City of New York and CUNY to provide our students, from middle school through college, with the resources they need to grow, proposer and develop into New York’s future leaders,” Mayor Bill de Blasio

said. “This project also supports two of my key educational initiatives; eliminating the need for TCUs as well as ensuring all students have access to space for PE as part of my Universal Physical Education initiative.”



CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said:

“Today marks the culmination of an ongoing partnership between City agencies and CUNY that will bring much-needed, state-of-the-art instructional space to truly remarkable and talented students,”

SCA President and CEO Lorraine Grillo said:

“This new school building will include all the amenities and resources we expect in a world class educational facility and will be perfectly aligned with the rigorous academic standards at the Medgar Evers College Preparatory School.”



“This has been a school year unlike any other and I’m thrilled that we’re able to come together to celebrate a great investment in the Medgar Evers school community. Students, staff and families will enjoy state-of-the-art facilities that they’re so deserving of and I’m grateful for the collaborative partnership of all involved,” said New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.



The new building will be a fully air conditioned, accessible facility for students, and will have 22 classrooms, four science labs and programmed space for CUNY. Additional amenities include a resource room, supervisory office, staff lunch/conference room and space for bicycle storage.

The $100-$110 million projected cost for the project will be split between the SCA and CUNY.