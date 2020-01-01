LIONS ON CALL

When the community calls, Brooklyn Lions roar. Through action, not so much sound.

Last month, the powerful philanthropic group delivered meals to First Responder health care workers at Brookdale Medical Center, May 4.

The following day, The Lions delivered meals to Interfaith Hospital on Atlantic Avenue.

Examples of extraordinary good deeds and unity activated by average and “ordinary” citizens, not seeking photo ops, are seldom recorded nor rewarded.

But those actions continue, and they make a difference.

So, Our Time Press pauses here to amplify — through images — those two “moral moments” when District 20-K1 Lions stepped up to show what leadership can and, perhaps, should do.

At the time, the coronavirus consumed the thoughts and lifestyles of all borough residents.

Now, as the second coronavirus wave looms, Lions Club members are regrouping on plans to escalate their support of the community. Stay tuned.





Contributor: Shirley Maddox, District 20-K1 Photos: Courtesy, Lions District 20-K1