“LIBATION 2021” – The Opening Ceremony for the INTERNATIONAL AFRICAN ARTS FESTIVAL (IAAFestival)

“HAMSINI NI DHAHABU” – Swahili for Fifty is Gold – is the theme for the 50th Annual International African Arts Festival, Brooklyn’s premier cultural event, which will return live this summer.



LIBATION 2021, the Festival’s opening ceremony – Takes place on Saturday, June 5th, from 4pm to 8pm at RESTORATION PLAZA AMPHITHEATRE / TENT, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.



This year’s Libation returns with a LIVE tribute to the “Women Holding Up Half the Sky and The Heavens.” Featured performers are ETO’O TSANA (Congo), RAZIA SAID (Madagascar), along with FARA FINA KAN African Dancers and Drummers as well as the award-winning HEARTS of STEEL Band Orchestra.



Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door; $50 for VIP (includes reception). There are limited vendor spaces available. All participants and guests are required to wear masks and socially distance.



The IAAFestival returns to Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn on Friday, July 2nd, Saturday, July 3rd and Sunday, July 4th, with live performances and vendors celebrating the 50th anniversary of the IAAFestival.



For information 718-638-6700 or www.iaafestival.org or www.libation2021.eventbrite.com