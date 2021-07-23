Our Time Press
Black History
City Politics
Community News
View From Here
What’s Going On
World News
Contact
Menu
Black History
City Politics
Community News
View From Here
What’s Going On
World News
Contact
July 23, 2021
Letter to Biden on Embattled Haiti from New York Haitian American Leaders
Pictured are Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn in green, CM Farah N Louis in black and Rita Joseph (CM -elect) in white.
Search
Recent Posts
Hispanics Relegated Politically To Nothing
‘A Default Sewer System’: Subway Flooding Is Bigger Than Just the MTA
Haitians Can No Longer Hide Behind Caste System Killing Our Country
Haiti Inaugurates New Government
Letter to Biden on Embattled Haiti from New York Haitian American Leaders
Matters of Life, Death and Resiliency
NYCHA Ignored Warnings that Ventilation Woes Endangered Tenants During Pandemic, E-mails Show
Excellence in Politics, the Olympics, and at The Bee
Categories
City Politics
540
Community News
868
Education
204
Arts-Theater
161
National News
247
Black History
158