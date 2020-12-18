Lemuel Haze Mial, Community Leader and Humanitarian to Thousands in Central Brooklyn, Passes

Lemuel Haze Mial, beloved community leader and former New York City Parks & Recreation administrator of Bedford-Stuyvesant’s Herbert Von King Park in Central Brooklyn, passed November 21, 2020 after a long illness.



Mr. Mial, a mild-mannered patron is known for his personal impact on thousands of Central Brooklyn famiilies and residents of all ages, for nearly five decades. He made the park a learning lab, central community center, and a refuge for good times, a place where all ideas to enhance the community were welcomed and quality programs grown from seedling-sized ideas to great oak trees.



“Mial” was a fine artist, a musician/composer/singer; a producer. He was a crafter, a gardener and problem solver. He was a thinker and great wit. He was a good husband (to his beloved Charlotte R. Jarrell-Mial), a good father (to three sons, Lemuel, Derrick, and Sean; two daughters, Charlette and Luchana, a good friend (to his fellow master-community builders, like Berrus and his long-time professional R&B singing group U4ria) and a counselor to troubled teens and families. He was a deacon and trustee (at Christ Temple Baptist Church), an organizer, protector, planner and, last but not least, a humanitarian. He was as close to an example of a “from-these-humble-North Carolina roots” renaissance man as any man could get.



A native of Knightdale, North Carolina, Mial honed his vocal talents singing in the youth choir of the church his father pastored. He was very active in sports, social clubs, the art club in schools, and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education from St. Augustine College in Raleigh, NC, where he became a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

He moved from the South to New York City after college and eventually landed a job with the New York City Housing Authority as a youth counselor, one of the many roles he played for the purposes of empowering the community. The NYCHA position led to him joining New York City Parks & Recreation, November 1970, where he worked until his retirement in December 2011.



He was the manager of the full square block park that was home to Von King Cultural Arts Center in Brooklyn and the only center of that type citywide due to Mial’s creative genius and administrative skills.

Lemuel was awarded many citations, plaques, and certificates from the Mayor of New York, Borough Presidents of Brooklyn and the Parks Commissioner. The New York City Council honored him in 2001 with the “Man of Courage Award.”



Lemuel leaves to mourn, in addition to his wife, Charlotte and 5 children, 21 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three daughters-in-law; a sister, Beatrice Walker of Henderson, NC; a brother, Retired Army Major Gregory D. Mial of Raleigh, NC; six brothers-in-law; seven sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He also leaves behind a full legacy of original, ground breaking programs — now emulated, which he developed and executive produced as memorable annual events, including The Phenomenal Women Awards, Central Brooklyn Project Green Spring Projects for 10 years, Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant’s April Earth Month presentations for schoolchildren; holiday celebrations for families and the homeless, on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Mial collaborated with his friend composer/musician Larry Banks on the first-ever ecology songs dedicated to the children of Brooklyn, “Like an Oak Tree” and “Planting Our Future.”



(Note to readers: Lem was a constant source of inspiration to Our Time Press publishers since 2004 when he collaborated on the 2004 production of Bedford Stuyvesant’s First Children and Family Book Fair and Free Book Giveaway. We attribute every major environmental awareness community activity evolving from our office (and our respective initiatives on behalf of the Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant) to Lem, a protege of Hattie Carthan. As such, the publishers’ first Best of Our Time multi-page Tribute, in celebration of our 25th year, will be devoted to Mr. Lemuel Mial during Black History Month, February 2021. For more information contact: editors@ourtimepress.com.