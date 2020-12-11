Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation in partnership with Weeksville Heritage Center are presenting Kwanzaa Fest 2020: Rising in Principle on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6pm, held virtually. This marks the second year of the holiday collaboration, with this year’s first presentation as a virtual festival event!

Featured artists include Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, Brooklyn United Marching Band, Forces of Nature Dance Theater, Immanuel Wilkins Trio, Malandela Zulu, Malika Lee Whitney, Oshun, and a fashion show by Harriets by Hekima. The festival will be emceed by Sharon Gordon.

“We curated this year’s Kwanzaa celebration to show how all 7 principles apply to every facet of the culturally and socially diverse communities that we serve. We hope to inspire and reinforce how our self-determination, collective work and unity can sustain the faith we’ve used to survive for the last 400 years,” said Osei Williams, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Asase Yaa.

“The seven principles of the Kwanza are designed to honor our African heritage, to give thanks for the ancestors and for our survival, and to uplift family, community, and spirit, ushering us into a new calendar year. This year’s celebration is even more important for us to remember and observe our collective resilience after all the challenges that 2020 has presented us with.”

“So gather the family, some food, libations, and login on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 6-8pm.”

The event coincides with the Weeksville Weekend, which takes place annually on the second Saturday in December.

To RSVP and learn more, visit www.weeksvillesociety.org