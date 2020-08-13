Kamala Devi Harris

Takes Election 2020 To Center Stage

We said Joe Biden couldn’t go wrong picking a VP with the talent pool he was working with. And he made a very thoughtful choice in Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Even after she attacked him mercilessly in the first primary debate, he saw past that and found in her the qualities he needed at his side to govern and that the nation may need going forward.

At that debate, summer 2019, Senator Harris told fellow contender Vice-President Joe Biden, “It was hurtful to hear you talk about … two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.



“And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing” (the

federal efforts to integrate schools by busing Black students into largely White districts)

“You know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris continued. “And that little girl was me.”



Kamala Harris as a young girl



Biden decided he wanted that fire coming from his side.

And they’re going to need all the fire and votes they can muster. We are already in the most contentious presidential election in American history, where one side is bound by decency, ethics and the laws of science and facts as proof, while the other side eschews all of that and will use a broad spectrum of tactics to suppress the vote in general, and the Black vote in particular.



Ugly does not begin to describe the gauntlet run through a political sewer that this team will have to manage and overcome. This is one of the reasons Biden chose Sen. Harris. As he’s said, “she’s a fighter.” In hearing rooms or in debates, she’s been quick on her feet, a strategist in the ring and a powerful puncher. A political Muhammad Ali.



In the coming weeks, she will be his sword and shield and champion of his vision. And Donald Trump and poor Mike Pence won’t know how to deal with her background and intelligence except to be mean and, in Trump’s favorite word, “nasty.” And they will stop at nothing.



We are at a historically dangerous period for America in general and African Americans and Latinx in particular. We have always had to deal with the low intensity racial and class warfare that is ever present, but now the intensity has increased on so many levels, it is difficult to register them because each is so deadly.



Strong, ambitious women helped shape Kamala Harris’ life from infancy. Her warrior women stories include her mother Shyamala Gopolan Harris, unpictured, and her late paternal great grandmother, Miss Iris Finegan of Jamaica, above.



There is overall, the symbiotic relationship between Donald Trump, the Republican party and the efforts of the Russian government to keep the president and the party in power.



The Republican delay on the relief package, aside from denying unemployment paychecks and subjecting millions to economic pain and denying money to states and schools, leaves voter vulnerability exposed on many levels. It denies money to ensure elections safe from intrusion and to combat the Russian social media campaign, which has already been working at full tilt, in ways that are known but classified. Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the Gang of Eight congresspeople who has seen the evidence, says it is imperative the information be declassified so the American people can see what is happening all around them, every minute of every day, shaping their thoughts. The Republicans don’t want the public to have that information.



A Trump donor and loyalist is made head of the Postal Service, who then instates policies such as curbing overtime, at a time when many are out sick, slowing deliveries curtailing the capacity needed to handle the mail-in vote surge.



And now Kanye West? Republican operatives are working to get the emotionally disturbed Kanye West on the ballot for president. It’s an indication of how stupid they think black people are, and to what lengths they are willing to go to stay in power. Even to the point of aligning themselves with the Russian state. This is truly frightening. This is going to be a knife fight for democracy.

