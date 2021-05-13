Truth Teller Liz Cheney Ousted by the Republicans: Is this the Beginning of the End of GOP’s “Party”?

Yesterday the Republicans pushed out one the last great hopes from their party, mainly because her truthful words are disconnected from the Republican base of primary voters.

Over the past year, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. warned the GOP that if it sides with Trump and his blatant mistruths, as reported on YAHOO! News, it will condone the anarchic violence he unleashed and set the table for it to happen again, with likely even graver consequences for democracy.



“As the Justice Department and multiple federal judges have suggested, there is good reason to believe that Trump’s language can provoke violence again,” Cheney wrote in a Washington Post op-ed last week. She has consistently said Republicans should support a Justice Department investigation of the January 6 attempted coup in Washington, D.C. “We Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality.



“Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law. No other American president has ever done this.”



“The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution,” Cheney added.

The Republicans have cast Cheney’s insistence that the party tell the truth as divisive, and yesterday, (May 12), the House Republicans voted to remove Cheney from her role as House Republican Conference chair, the No. 3 leadership position.

Our Time Press has not been shy about challenging ultra-conservatives, and Cheney is one whose position on issues is diametrically opposed to our own. But on this matter, we must applaud her stance and her strength in being her own woman. She has boldly and consistently told Truth to Power even it meant it harms her career.

“History is watching,” Cheney said prior to the vote, “Our children are watching. We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”



Democratic Whip Sen. Dick Durbin says the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership this morning was “an act of pure cowardice.”



“What a sad day for the American Republican Party,” he said. “It was an act of pure cowardice for them to remove her from leadership, and then to do it by a secret voice vote. That just tells the whole story as far as I am concerned. Donald Trump owns the soul of the Republican Party of America, and it was proved today in the House of Representatives.”