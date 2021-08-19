Jazz at 966 Comes Outdoors in Jitu Weusi Plaza

Patsy Grant (seen performing top, cernter) was in full swing at Jazz966 AT THE PLAZA’s closing outdoor, open-air concert, August 12 evening. Held on site at Jitu Weusi Plaza (aka Putnam Triangle), it across the street from Jazz966’s homebase. Grant performed from her extensive repertoire before a packed “house” of some 150 jazz afficionados and followers, including Salima Rah, a popular vocalist (“Vibrate Higher”), who took these photos for Our Time Press. Sister Rah told OTP that artists like Grant and the 966 establishment have been “vital” to (her) development as an artist. She’s attended jazz concerts since her early teens with her mom” “That’s when I began to sing jazz publicly. My first time performing inside 966 building was the winter of 2015 with Rudi Mwongozi’s quartet. I performed outside (in the Triangle) in 2017 or 2018 with Napolean Revels-Bey. Over time I’ve come to see and appreciate some of New York City’s greatest artists — Melba Joyce, Donna Tulivu and Patsy Grant and more.” Jazz966 At The Plaza was made possible through support from NYCDOT, Councilmember Laurie Cumbo, and Ridgewood Savings Bank. Photo credit: Salima Rah





