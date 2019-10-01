Influential Woman Olanike Alabi:

Making All the Right Connections

District Leader Olanike Alabi, State Committee Member for the 57th Assembly District, has remolded her role into inspiring community empowerment through key relationship-building.

Her online news calendar feeds important information on local movers and shakers to community media. Over 10 years, she’s sponsored numerous town hall meetings, and a toy drive for youngsters of North and Central Brooklyn in hospitals and at home.

She’s seen in these photos with neighborhood power brokers: Associate Justice of the Appellate Division – 2nd Dept., Paul Wooten; New York State Attorney General Letitia James; Senior U.S. District Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York Sterling Johnson; Sheila Davis, President of Church Women United in Brooklyn; and Bianca Robinson, Office of the NYS Attorney General. (Photos: Courtesy of the Office of Olanike Alabi)