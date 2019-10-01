Why did NYS Governor Cuomo use the “N” word last week?

He said that he was referencing a NY Times story. I read the Brent Staples 10/13 opinion piece, “HOW ITALIANS BECAME WHITE,” which may be bothersome to some. Staples related a narrative about Italian immigrants in Louisiana who were lynched in the late 19th century and the origins of an American myth and Christopher Columbus as a consequence of that lynching.

Now you should listen to the tapes of the Gov.’s comments to fully understand why he found it necessary to use the “N” word.