H.R. 1 “For the People Act” Gives Power to the People

The New York Times reported recently, the HR1 “For the People Act” has the potential to become “the most significant enhancement of federal voting protections since the 1960s.”

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed H.R.1 and it moves to the Senate where it faces stiff Republican opposition.



Vogue online reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had signaled his “fierce opposition to H.R. 1 criticizing the bill as a ‘power grab’ by Democrats and adding, “This sweeping federal takeover would be exactly the wrong response to the distressing lack of faith in our elections that we’ve recently seen from both political sides.”

No surprise, there. Recent GOP responses to any attempts to doing anything “For the People,” have proven to be almost nil. And this “For the People” H.R.1 “For the People” gives power to the people.



It aims, as reported by Vogue, to “weaken restrictive state voter ID laws, which disproportionately affect people of color; mandate automatic voter registration; expand early and mail-in voting to at least two weeks before Election Day; make it harder to purge voter rolls; restore voting rights to felons who have served their time; and create independent redistricting commissions for House districts to prevent extreme gerrymandering.”



Now a first step has been taken, in the words of local community activist Vinson Vendree speaking on the subject of the Bessemer, Alabama union struggle, “to make our Rights a reality.” Republicans as exemplified by Senator Mike Lee are unified in opposition. “I think I disagree with every single word in HR1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and,’ and ‘the.’ Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself. This takes all sorts of decisions that the federal government really has no business making. It takes them away from the states, makes them right here in Washington D.C. by Congress. Apparently in an effort to ensure an institutionally, revolutionary-Democratic party of sorts. One that can remain in power for many decades to come. The bill removes a multitude of restrictions created within the U.S. voting system and proposes to expand voting rights to felons, allow people to vote with a sworn written statement as opposed to a valid ID, and institutes automatic voter registration nationwide.”

