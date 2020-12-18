Galen C. Gordon Named ABC Senior VP Talent Strategy and Development Brooklyn Native Son Builds Career on Family Legacy

Galen C. Gordon has been named senior vice president of talent strategy and development at ABC News. Gordon started his position last month, reporting directly to ABC News president, James Goldston.



Galen will lead the ABC News talent team in identifying “emerging talent and development opportunities for our on-air and editorial team and the next generation of talent,” Goldston wrote in a memo to staff. He also noted that Galen will “strengthen the pipeline across ABC News to attract, develop and retain a workforce that mirrors our audience and help build a truly representative and inclusive culture where everyone has the opportunity to be heard, contribute and grow.”



His three decades of consistent accomplishments in media, broadcast journalism and corporate communications, have garnered awards and recognition. Most recently, in response to ABC News president Goldston’s announcement, Dorothy Tucker, president of the National Association of Black Journalists said, “This significant hire of someone who has worked within NABJ as mentor and advisor, and who knows our industry inside and out is long overdue and much appreciated. Those who know Galen are well aware of his commitment and track record in the diversity, equity and inclusion arena.



Adrienne and Galen C. Gordon

There could not have been a better choice for this position.” Gordon has been an NABJ member for more than 25 years, serving as Vice President of Broadcast for the Sports Task Force for six.

Galen most recently was vice president at the National Football League Media Group, where he led the talent management division. He also was a producer for ESPN for 11 years, during which time he launched SportsCenter Coast to Coast and First Take. Before joining ESPN, Galen spent 12 years as a news producer in several markets including St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and New York. During his 23-year journalism career, he produced a number of programs, including Live from CNN and Wolf Blitzer Reports. From 2003 to 2006, he worked at WABC-TV; and as producer at CNN, Atlanta.



Success: All in the Gordon Family

Duke and Marsha (Davis) Gordon, parents of ABC News executive Galen C. Gordon, were natives of the Westmoreland parish of Jamaica. They met in Brooklyn, NY and married July 23, 1963, at the borough’s Historic Concord Baptist Church of Christ. The couple took up residence in East New York on Essex Street, where Galen, the youngest of four children, was born. The family moved to Westbury, LI when Galen was school-age.



It is noted that Mr. Gordon, senior, a cobbler and TWA airlines employee, and Mrs. Gordon, a British-trained registered nurse, built a strong family unit based on their faith and fellowship. Their children — Sandra, Dana, Nicole and Galen — grew up in Brooklyn and Long Island churches where their parents were always active members.



Dana, Nicky, and Galen attended Oral Roberts University and graduated with various degrees. Sandra served her country in the United States Army. Today, she is a Department of Defense civilian medical coordinator and US Army veteran. Dana is a financial adviser. Nicole owns a medical practice as a gastroenterologist.



In 1998, Duke and Marsha retired and moved to Coral Springs, Florida. Galen shares that his father took pride in gardening during his retirement years. He often gave his vegetables and produce away to church members and community.



Now, Galen and Adrienne Stewart-Gordon teach their son, Blake, the work-ethic lessons, and humanitarian values the couple inherited from their parents. Adrienne is co-owner of Pound Cake Society, a women’s apparel company, based in Los Angeles, California. In partnership with Creative Concepts, they produce a luxury sleep/loungewear, Everyday Ritual, featured in Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. During March 2020, they became an essential business when the owners pivoted their production – one of the first in the country to do so – and retooled it to manufacture PPE face masks for health care workers throughout the U.S. Independently tested, the washable and reusable masks are available to the general public.