From the Desk of Eric Adams

April 29, 2020

Friends,

We will continue to keep you up to date with our emails on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to greatly impact and surround our communities.

As we continue to navigate COVID-19, we are doing everything we can to support our first-responders and frontline workers.

We need your help, Brooklyn, not just today, but everyday, because we are #BrooklynForLife! At a time when the restaurant industry has suffered greatly, many have continued to rise above and beyond to feed those on the frontline and have truly become heroes. I have called for the creation of a “Hero Grants” program to be allocated to restaurants to support their relief efforts as well as provide support for these businesses which continue to keep our city running.

Please remember that a face mask must be worn when in public if social distancing is not possible. If you do not have access to a mask, watch and share our video on how to make one yourself.

While practicing social isolation, you can check out online webinars in a variety of topics to keep you connected, engaged, and growing through this pandemic. Scroll below for current webinars being hosted by my office in financial education, life coaching, and fitness.

And as always, if you have a home printer, I encourage you to print out a copy of our #StayStrongBrooklyn poster and place it in your window, share on social media, or safely distribute as you see fit to promote a sense of Brooklyn solidarity amid the crisis impacting each and every one of us.



-Eric

Updates and Important Information