Eric Adams Wins Primary, Poised to Become Mayor of New York

Eric Adams’ Statement on Historic Results of 2021 Democratic Primary for Mayor of NYC

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams released the following statement in reaction to the Democratic mayoral primary results announced by the Board of Elections today:

“While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City,” Adams said. “Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers.”