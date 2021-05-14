Our Time Press

Dr. Roy A. Hastick Sr. Way Established

Dr. Roy Hastick’s wife, Dr. Eda Hastick, is pictured center.

“The Weather Could Not Stop Us!”

The inclement weather could not stop the joyful gathering on the corner of Caton Ave. and Flatbush Ave. to celebrate the life of Dr. Roy Hastick, Sr. and the street renaming ceremony that now bears the name “Dr. Roy Hastick, Sr. Way” in his honor.
“I cannot thank our community enough for turning out in great numbers in spite of the inclement of the inclement weather and pouring a lot of love on a very grateful Hastick family on Saturday,” said Congresswoman Yvette Clarke.
“Today, we also celebrate his birthday. He born in St. David’s, Grenada, on May 10, 1950. Let us continue honoring his life in the way in which he lived- with purpose.”
(Congresswoman Yvette Clarke)

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

On Checks & Imbalances, and Equalizing playing fields-Pt. I

Truth Teller Liz Cheney Ousted by the Republicans: Is this the Beginning of the End of GOP’s “Party”?

DeBlasios’ COVID-19 Mental Healthcare Access-to-All Plan May Offer a National “Thrive” Response

May 20th Candidates’ Forum

Florida Follows Georgia’s Lead, Approves Racist Voter Restrictions

Recovery Strategies for NYC and Beyond Born from DeBlasio “Transformative” Ideas

“Campaign Against Hunger” Expands to New Distribution Center in East New York

Biden Economic Agenda Addresses Systemic Racism, Concern for Black Lives

Categories