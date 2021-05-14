Dr. Roy A. Hastick Sr. Way Established

“The Weather Could Not Stop Us!”

The inclement weather could not stop the joyful gathering on the corner of Caton Ave. and Flatbush Ave. to celebrate the life of Dr. Roy Hastick, Sr. and the street renaming ceremony that now bears the name “Dr. Roy Hastick, Sr. Way” in his honor.

“I cannot thank our community enough for turning out in great numbers in spite of the inclement of the inclement weather and pouring a lot of love on a very grateful Hastick family on Saturday,” said Congresswoman Yvette Clarke.

“Today, we also celebrate his birthday. He born in St. David’s, Grenada, on May 10, 1950. Let us continue honoring his life in the way in which he lived- with purpose.”

(Congresswoman Yvette Clarke)