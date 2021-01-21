Democracy Prevailed

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman:

‘Even as we grieved, we grew.’

Amanda Gorman, at top, has become the youngest poet ever to perform at a presidential inauguration, calling for “unity and togetherness” in her self-penned poem. The 22-year-old delivered her work “The Hill We Climb” to both the dignitaries present in Washington DC and a watching global audience. “When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” her five-minute poem began. She went on to reference the storming of the Capitol earlier this month. “We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy,” she declared.

"And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated."