Our Time Press

Democracy Prevailed

Poet laureate Amanda Gorman recites her poem, “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of Joseph Biden as the nation’s 46th president in Washington, DC January 20, 2021. Read her poem on page 12 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman:
‘Even as we grieved, we grew.’

Amanda Gorman, at top, has become the youngest poet ever to perform at a presidential inauguration, calling for “unity and togetherness” in her self-penned poem. The 22-year-old delivered her work “The Hill We Climb” to both the dignitaries present in Washington DC and a watching global audience. “When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” her five-minute poem began. She went on to reference the storming of the Capitol earlier this month. “We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy,” she declared.
“And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.” Pages 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 12

Left: With her hand on Abraham Lincoln’s bible, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in by supreme court justice Sonya Sotomayor at the Inauguration ceremony of the 46th US President, Joseph Biden. (Credit Image: © Saul Loeb/CNP via ZUMA Wire)
Right: United States President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his Inaugural Address after taking the Oath of Office as the 46th President of the US at the US Capitol © Chris Kleponis – Cnp/CNP via ZUMA Wire)
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Harris and Gorman: Two Remarkable Black Women Poised to Lead the World 

The Message of the Siege on the US Capitol

Brooklyn’s Mark Pitts Named President, RCA Records

Joe Biden’s Inauguration Speech in Full: ‘We Will Write an American Story of Hope’

Meet Amanda Gorman, the U.S.’ Youngest Inaugural Poet

OFFICER GOODMAN: THE MAN WHO SAVED AMERICA, THE MAN WHO SAVED THE DAY

What Joe Biden Has Promised to do on “Day One” and in his First 100 Days as President

Democracy Prevailed

Categories