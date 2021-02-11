Deborah Archer, First Black Woman to Head ACLU

The National Board of The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced Jamaican American lawyer/law professor Deborah Archer as its national board new president.

An established civil rights lawyer, scholar, and teacher, Archer began her career as the Marvin M. Karpatkin Legal Fellow at the ACLU. She has been a member of the ACLU board since 2009, and a general counsel and member of the executive committee of the board since 2017. Archer also serves on the board of directors of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Professor Archer previously served as the inaugural dean of diversity and inclusion and as associate dean for academic affairs and student engagement at New York Law School. She has served as chair of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, and on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Legal Aid Society and the National Centre for Law and Economic Justice. In recognition of her work, the New York Law Journal named her one of its 2016 Top Women in Law.



Previously, Archer was assistant counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

