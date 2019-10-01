Crews Rocked Wrong Boat When “He Threw Gabrielle Union Under Bus!”



Gabrielle Union, 47, departed NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” as showcase judge, after complaining of behind the scenes toxic “culture of racism” and work environment. Her grievances included AGT co-star Simon Cowell’s “acerbic behavior” and excessive smoking on the indoor set. NBC has appointed an independent investigator to look these matters. Current AGT host Terry Crews’ remarks in January on the Today Show denying he saw racism on the set of “America’s Got Talent” reportedly is being seen as “throwing” Ms. Gabrielle “under the bus.” Mr. Crews has since apologized. (Photos Trae Patton, NBC)

Terry Crews

Lisa Durden Speaks:

I was born and raised in the streets of Newark, New Jersey and I’m over a half a century old, so you can probably imagine that I’ve seen it all and heard it all by now…and I have!

Not much phases me!! But when I found out that that shady Terry Crews threw Gabrielle Union under the bus, I was in disbelief!! Reading comments on social media regarding what he said about her, really #MadeMyBrainBleed!! I refused to believe that #TerryCrews ran his mouth against #GabrielleUnion, who reportedly complained about experiencing gender discrimination, racial discrimination and a hostile working environment, in her position as a judge, on NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Y’all….when I got the receipts, I was soooo heated, I started speaking in tongues at the computer, as I watched a clip of Terry on ‘The Today Show,’ saying, “I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience ‘On America’s Got Talent.’



“In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been, in my twenty years of entertainment. The Top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white. It was everything in the gamut. Now, I have to say this too, when you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source.”

Okaaay…., to talk out of both sides of his muscle neck, by essentially calling Gabrielle a liar?? In the words of my sister, he’s a “tap dancing coon!” Yeah, I said it!! And what!!



When ‘The Today Show’ panelist Craig Melvin asked Terry, who hosts the show, “was there a toxic atmosphere at AGT??” He should have #PutSomeRespecOnHerName!! Dude could have simply said, ‘Although I have never had any experiences with racism here at the show, it doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen to Gabrielle. Black people are not a monolith; even though one Black person isn’t being discriminated against, does not mean discrimination isn’t happening at the organization.’

Instead, Mr. #OldSpice chose to happily flex his punk pecks, to kick her back in. So, as a Black woman, what I’m not ‘bout to do, is … tear his punk a_s up!! Buckle up y’all, cuz this essay is gonna be a scorcher!!

Ok, let me unpack this for y’all?? In November 2019, all the bloggers spilled the hot Lipton that Gabrielle Union was fired from her judge’s position on “America’s Got Talent.”

According to Vulture, she was told that her rotating hair styles were “too black” (code for “Nappy Headed Hoe”) for the audience of “AGT.” It was a note she received over half a dozen times, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the exchanges who spoke on the condition of anonymity. She was also reportedly extremely upset that talented Dylan Gilmer, a ten-year-old Black rapper, was passed over by AGT producers for a lukewarm dance troupe of white performers.



The final match that lit the flame was, no matter how much Gabrielle complained about being allergic to cigarette smoke — and despite a California law that forbids smoking in an enclosed workspace, Simon Cowell’s arrogant a_s, continued to smoke his cancer sticks in the studio; creating a hostile environment for her.

Terry’s verbal diarrhea about Gabrielle not making a public statement regarding the allegations, was a lowbrow attempt I believe to justify his betrayal on the set and align himself with the network as the diversity police. What does her silence have to do with the network’s racist corporate culture?? NOTHING!! Well, when she heard about his cowardice, communication, her #ClapBack was legendary! Explained Gabrielle: “We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking, but if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let’s gooooooooooo!” Bloop!!

Interestingly, when Hollywood agent Adam Venit grabbed Terry Crews’ genitals and juggled his balls at a party.IN FRONT OF CREWS’ WIFE, his whimpy a_s ain’t say NOT A DAYUM!! He tucked his tail between his legs and cowered in the corner. He later admitted he was too scared to speak out of fear of being blacklisted by the industry for exposing the powerful, well-connected white man.

It took the strength and tenacity of this amazing Black woman #TaranaBurke, the founder of #TheMeTooMovement, to retrieve his deflated balls, by creating the platform that gave him the courage, to snitch on that sexual predator.



Black men like Terry Crews, make me wanna puke!! Why?? Because he was too timid to speak when that white man disrespected his manhood…with impunity!! Buuuut, he bravely and mercilessly, attacked Gabrielle Union, a Black woman who was simply trying to stand against injustice in the workplace. When HE got touched by that sexual deviant, Gabrielle believed him and supported him…100%!! But he showed her ZERO support, when she said she faced gender and racial bias at the network!! Instead, he doubled down on gaslighting her.



What the late, great, Malcolm X said still holds true today, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman! The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman! The most neglected person in America is the Black woman!” Sadly, he must be turning over in his grave, to see that the perpetrators of this kind of micro-aggression toward Black women, is oftentimes, Black men!!



Terry Crews could have spoken to his experience without going overboard to discredit Gabrielle Union. In the words of brotha Marc Lamont Hill, “If Terry Crews wanted to protect his own interests by remaining silent and not supporting Gabrielle Union, it would have merely been unprincipled. But the fact that he actively contradicts her claims —when he could have just said nothing— is deplorable.”

Anyone who don’t like what I said, can shut the #CLUCK up because #ImTheExpertOnLisaDurden!! And scene!!

Lisa Durden, is a TV personality and subject matter expert in the areas of pop culture, politics and social issues. She’s an “A-Plus Panel” Contributor on My9’s “Chasing News.” Ms. Durden is also an award-winning director/producer in film & TV. In 2005, she launched, Lisa Durden Unlimited Productions, a Multi-Media Company headquartered in Newark, NJ. She #KeepsTheCameraHot!! #ClapForThat!! Twitter: @lisardurden