Counting on the Census

2020 Vision on the Census Is Crucial for Our Communities

Mayor de Blasio announced last month that more than 150 organizations are awardees of the $19 million NYC Complete Count Fund. Serving New Yorkers in over 80 languages, they represent the city’s geographic and demographic diversity and include organizations ranging from social service to arts and culture, to advocacy and organizing groups, and many more. With deep ties to their communities, they are uniquely positioned to fight the spread of disinformation, convey the importance of the census and help bridge the digital divide that might prevent New Yorkers from participating in the first online census. Here is a snapshot of a few Complete Count Fund awardees:

Allen A.M.E. Neighborhood Preservation and Development Corporation — a community organization that works primarily with African-American and Afro-Caribbean communities to conduct job fairs, mortgage workshops, career forums, financial workshops and more.

• Sure, We Can — a citywide organization that works with over 7,000 people who earn their living collecting and redeeming deposit-marked cans and train canners to be Census Ambassadors in their home communities.

• VOCAL-NY — a grassroots membership organization that builds power among low-income New Yorkers who face unique and significant challenges based on involvement with the criminal justice system, poverty and homelessness, and lack of sufficient health care access.

• Digital Girl, Inc. — a Brooklyn-based organization that empowers underserved youth, especially young girls, to pursue studies and careers in STEM disciplines.

A Message from Census Volunteers in Your Community

Your Neighborhood Organizing Census Committee — or NOCC — is a group of volunteers based in a specific neighborhood working to ensure everyone in the community is counted! Our NOCC program is all about putting the power in your hands because the best way to make sure every community is counted is for communities to organize themselves. NOCCs will help provide an organizational structure for local volunteers to do their own direct outreach to their friends, families and neighbors, with support from NYC Census 2020. Volunteers will organize teach-ins, phone banks and text banks to get out the count. Each volunteer will choose which team they want to work with and how much responsibility they wish to take on. Check out your neighborhood’s NOCC and learn how to get your community counted! https://www1.nyc.gov/site/census/whats-a-nocc/whats-a-nocc.page

Level-Up! Workforce Center All Day 2020 Census Application Fair

Wednesday, Jan. 8th, 10am-4pm, Workforce Level-Up! 85 Melrose St.

The 2020 Census is currently recruiting workers for temporary, flexible part-time jobs. Work begins in the spring! Pay rates start at $25 per hour for Enumerator Listers and at $20 hourly for Clerks. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number and valid, working e-mail address and must be computer-literate. You will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of the census, available job opportunities and to apply in person. Representatives from the United States Census Bureau will be at this event to assist you with the online application completion and to answer your questions. Note: Applicants who have already applied do not need to attend this job fair.

2020 Census Recruiting Event

Thursday, Jan. 30th, 5:30-7:30pm, Brooklyn Public Library Annex, 1 John St.

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring for a variety of temporary full-time and flexible part-time jobs. No resumés or cover letters are required to apply. Pay rates start at $20 per hour. You will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of the census, available job opportunities and to apply in person. Representatives from the United States Census Bureau will be at this event to assist you. To be eligible, you must: be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number, have a valid, working e-mail address, be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.