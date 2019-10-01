Cornel West Matters

“Cornel West Matters” is a book originally published in France in 2016, written by Dr. Mahamadou Lamine Sagna, who joins Dr. West in conversation at the Africa Center, located at 1280 Fifth Avenue, Harlem, on November 9 at 4 pm.     The Sagna book focuses on West’s analyses of politics, democracy, religion and race in America.  Cornel West is a Harvard Professor whose academic CV includes stints at Harvard, Princeton, the Union Seminary, Yale and the University of Paris.  A Ph.D. in sociology, Dr. Sagna holds a master’s in business administration and ethnic psychiatry, and is fluent in French, English, Wolof and Mandingo.  [Registration is necessary; E-mail: info@theafricacenter.org]

Victoria Horsford

