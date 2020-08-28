Community Leader:Take Control and Vote

Shutting down the USPS; closing polling places; developing new voting regulations that reek of voter suppression tactics are topics of discussions all over the media.

In early July, OTP reader Deborah Jacobs, emailed to us a letter of concern: “The need for all of us to protect our right to vote arose as soon as the country’s central administration claimed that Absentee Ballot Voting caused FRAUD IN VOTING!???



“Unfortunately, we as a high-risk group living through this COVID-19 pandemic of peaking infection and death rates, do not, for health reasons, need to vote in crowded, poorly ventilated polling sites during flu season. We’ve got to take control and vote by every means available and necessary.”

New York State Absentee Voting

Election Day is Tuesday,

November 3, 2020

Early Voting Period is October 24,2020 – November 1, 2020

Qualifications to Vote by Absentee Ballot

Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day.

Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19).

Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.

A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.

Detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony.



When is it due?

You must apply online, postmark, email or fax a completed application or letter request for the General Election Absentee ballot no later than 7 days (October 27, 2020) before the election. You may apply in-person up to the day before the election (November 2, 2020). You may file an application at any time before the deadlines, but ballots will be mailed out beginning on or about September 18, 2020. (PLEASE BE AWARE THAT DESPITE THE ABOVE DEADLINES THE POST OFFICE HAS ADVISED THAT THEY CANNOT GUARANTEE TIMELY DELIVERY OF BALLOTS APPLIED FOR LESS THAN 15 DAYS BEFORE AN ELECTION.)



How to Apply for an Absentee Ballot

You may apply for an absentee ballot in any of the following ways:

Electronically through our Absentee Application Portal (COMING SOON)

By sending an email request to your local county board of elections

By sending a fax request to your local county board of elections

By going in-person to your local county board of elections

By mailing a paper application to your local county board of elections

You can download a PDF verson of the New York State Absentee Ballot Application Form at www.election.ny.gov

