Community Calendar

(@ home edition)

Friday, March 20th

Sam Gilliam: Watercolors PACE Gallery Online Viewing Room thru 3/28. Acclaimed 86-year old artist Sam Gilliam’s much-anticipated watercolor show is at Manhattan’s Pace Gallery as scheduled, but the gallery is closed. A lyrical abstractionist, Gilliam is among the major innovators who proved that abstract art could be made relevant to the African American experience. His sculptural draping and paintings are acclaimed across the world, but his watercolors are seldom seen. Enjoy at pacegallery.com/viewing-rooms/sam-gilliam.

Saturday, March 21st

Elevator to the Gallows Turner Classic Movies at midnight and Sun, 3/22at 10am. TCM screens this 1958 French film (titled Frantic in the U.S.) with music by Miles Davis. It’s a murder noir thriller directed by a young Louis Malle, for which Davis, on the spot, composed a beautiful score as he watched it. Check for your local TCM station.

Monday, March 23rd

Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems The Kennedy Center Website 1pm weekdays. Kids’ author Mo Willems is the current Education Artist in Residence at the Kennedy Center. He’ll invite guests into his studio virtually for the next few weeks to grab paper and pencils, pens, or crayons and create. Learners of all ages worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing. Each episode has an activity page to download and episodes remain online to be streamed afterwards. Join in at kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems.

Tuesday, March 24th

Virtual Tours & Exhibitions at Museums Nationwide via Google Arts & Culture. Take advantage of your time at home to not only see exhibitions from museums around NYC, but also some not as easy to get to most days. Google Arts & Culture offers a variety of treats for every artistic taste. See local works and take virtual tours of the Brooklyn Museum, The Whitney, Museum of the City of New York, MoMA and The Met. Then venture outside the city to the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, D.C., and The George Eastman Photography Museum in Rochester, NY or the Museum of African Art in Los Angeles and Los Angeles County Museum of Art with its “Reigning Men: Fashion in Menswear, 1715 – 2015” exhibition along with its 27,000 other artifacts, paintings and sculptures from Iran, France, Japan, Italy, etc. All at artsandculture.google.com/partner.

Wednesday, March 25th

Unladylike2020 Unsung Women Who Changed America During Women’s History Month this PBS “American Masters” animated film series presents the stories of women from many backgrounds and endeavors who advocated and innovated. There are short films on, Bessie Coleman, Sissieretta Jones and many others. New episodes will be added each Wednesday up until August 26th and all can be viewed at unladylike2020.com/watch.

Thursday, March 26th

The Pulitzer Center’s Printable Lesson Plans for Students In an effort to contribute to the ongoing education of students now home from school, The Pulitzer Center has stepped up to make accessible valuable to students of varying ages information about history, society and cultures. Included are lesson plans on the 1619 Project, Cocoa and Justice in The Ivory Coast, Sourcing Our Stuff: Exploring Ethics in Clothing, Accessories and Food and more. The lesson plans are printable at the center’s site at pulitzercenter.org/builder.

Saturday, March 28th

Coronavirus Cleaning Day Tips The CDC offers the following guidelines to help keep your home free of coronavirus. For laundry, use bleach with detergent for whites, peroxide or color-safe bleach for colors. (Read labels to avoid damage.) Use “sanitize” or “steam” settings and high heat in the dryer and a final rinse of 150 degrees in dishwashers. Look for products such as wipes, sprays and concentrates with “disinfectant” on the label and an EPA registration number. Disinfect high-touch surfaces such as countertops, doorknobs, cellphones, and toilet-flush handles. Remove grease or grime before disinfecting surfaces and let the disinfectant remain on the surface several minutes. (Check label for wait times.) For a homemade disinfectant mix a quarter-cup of chlorine bleach with a gallon of cool water. After disinfecting food-prep surfaces rinse them with water before use. And be aware – some household air purifiers and filters don’t necessarily kill microorganisms.