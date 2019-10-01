Community Calendar

*NOTE: Due to the health crisis, check with venues to see if events are cancelled.

Friday, March 13th

Pay It Off Walk-in Office of Child Support Services Center, 330 Jay St., 12th Fl. This limited-time program might help lower the amount you owe in child support. Offered until March 16th, Pay It Off doubles the value of lump-sum payments you make of $500 or more on child-support debt permanently owed to NYC Department of Social Services. In 2018 more than 600 parents reduced their debt an average of $3,400 with Pay It Off. To see if you are eligible, call 929-252-5200 before visiting the OCSS office. Ask for specific info on how to pay – credit, debit, check, etc.

Saturday, March 14th

Black Feminist Manifestos Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave., 1-5pm, FREE. Structured as a three-part public program, Black Feminist Manifestos calls for a network of resistance and transformation through the enactment of documents written by Black women. They were written in different corners of the world during different moments in time that are resonant with the politically explosive reality we experience today. Throughout the day, the public can contribute to a collective manifesto and is invited to study books and archival materials from The Free Black Women’s Library. RSVP at Eventbrite.

Mind, Body & Soul Women’s Symposium The Brooklyn Hospital Center, 3rd floor, 121 DeKalb Ave., 11am-3pm, FREE. Attend a lecture on women’s health covering topics such as: Financial Fitness and Makeover; Estate Planning; What’s Your State of Mind? and Healthy Eating. Presenters are: Yvette Byer Henry, certified nurse midwife; Alice Barnes, financial advisor, Prudential Advisors; Kerry Archer, Esq., Douglass Radenacher, LLP. For more information contact Barbara Biggs Glover at 917-692-9899.

Thursday, March 19th

NYCHA Job Fair REES Offices 787 Atlantic Ave 1-4:30pm FREE. NYCHA’s Healthy Homes Department is seeking to hire residents for seasonal (6-month minimum) job opportunities. Priority given to authorized NYCHA residents (18+) Bring updated resume and copies of all relevant certifications. These are 6-month jobs w/ possible extension. Applicants given a conditional offer of employment will be subject to controlled-substance screening and a criminal background check. The positions are: Community Service Aide – working with Lead Hazard Control Dept. to visually assess and clear lead paint conditions at NYCHA developments within the five boroughs. Starting salary: $29,360 with 200 positions available. Also Resident Communications Associate – working with The Healthy Home Unit, overseeing environmental hazard compliance efforts, quality assurance, performance management and providing technical assistance for mold remediation at NYCHA.

Starting salary: $38,333, 26 positions available.

Sunday, March 22nd

Fourth Annual Herstory Day Museum of the City of New York, 1200 Fifth Ave. at 103rd St., Manhattan 11am-2pm, FREE w museum $20 museum adm, 19 & under free. Join in a day of activities to learn about the role women have played in shaping the game of basketball. With Keynote Speaker Priscilla Edwards, who grew up in Harlem and honed her skills playing in New York’s outdoor basketball courts, including the legendary Rucker Park. Activities around Herstory Day are designed for adults and children to complete together.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Monday, March 23rd

BKLYNWS: (two-channel newscast) Kahlil Joseph At three venues: Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette Ave., BAM Strong; Harvey Theater, 651 Fulton St.; and Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave. in Brooklyn. Drawing on a variety of historical and contemporary sources, BKLYNWS is a brilliant and loving affirmation of Black culture by Los Angeles-based artist and filmmaker Kahlil Joseph. After premiering at the Venice Biennale in 2019 and being presented at the David Zwirner Gallery earlier this year (part of his brother Noah Davis’s exhibition), the two-channel installation will be on view at the three Brooklyn venues.

VOTE 2020

Tuesday, April 28

(Presidential Primary)

Tuesday, June 23

(Federal & State Primary)

Tuesday, November 3

(General Election)