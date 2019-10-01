Community Calendar

Friday, February 28th

GLORY! Black History, An Inspiration CPCS Lower School Auditorium 241 Emerson Place 1:30pm FREE. Lift your spirits and encourage some little ones by attending this showing of artwork by kindergarteners and first-graders. This sampling of work in honor of Black History Month is by Community Partnership Charter School student (from left to right): Liam (K); Amira (K); Jeremiah (1st grade) and A’layah (first grade).

Sunday, March 1st

Creating A Bully-Free Culture Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture 53 Prospect Park West 11am-12:30pm FREE. Bullying can have severe and lasting, emotional, mental, and academic consequences. In extreme cases, it’s a factor in school shootings and youth suicides and sadly, statistics show it’s on the rise. Parents, guardians, caretakers, grandparents, educators, and anyone else who interacts with young people are invited to join in a discussion on what we can all do to help eradicate it. Facilitated by Melissa Schulz, a leadership and development trainer and harassment/bullying prevention expert.

Monday, March 2nd

Speak to a Lawyer about Your Child’s Education BDS Community Office 566 Livonia Ave 9:30am-1pm FREE. Every first and third Mondays parents are invited to Brooklyn Defender Services to consult with an education attorney onsite about: special education; suspensions; changing schools and school bus problems. Parents are eligible to receive free legal advice in their child attends any public school in the five boroughs. If their child attends a private or Catholic school, that school must be based in Brooklyn. For further information contact the office at 646-971-2722.

Wednesday, March 4th

Summer Internships for College Students at the NYC Comptroller’s Offices The Comptroller’s office is seeking college students to participate in hands-on departmental projects. The term is from June 8th – August 6th and interns work 28 hours a week, Mon-Thurs, making $15.50-$16.50 hourly if they are undergraduate students and $19-$22.50 if they are graduate or law students. Applications accepted until March 6th. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate degree program for the Fall 2020 semester. Successful candidates will have excellent communication and research skill and relevant education and experience. To apply, visit https://comptroller.nyc.gov/jobs/summer-internship-program.

Marc Baptiste, RARA! 80 Hanson Place

Thursday, March 5th

Marc Baptiste, RARA! 80 Hanson Place 12-7pm Wed-Sunday, Admission varies.

Haitian-American photographer Marc Baptiste is known for his mastery of lighting, beauty, cinematic style, and the great energy he has documented. He’s photographed everyone from Michelle and Barak Obama, and Carmen de Lavallade to Prince and Janelle Monae and his work has been published in art magazines and ad campaigns across the globe. This exhibition focuses on his love for his birthplace, which influences all of his work. Closing Sunday 3/8. For information contact MoCADA at 718-230-0492.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Every Fourth Tuesday

Womxn of Color Book Club Café Con Libros 724 Prospect Place 6-7:30pm FREE. A space curated by and reserved for women of color to simply be and build. The February book was Toni Morrison’s The Source of Self-Regard. Visit the website to learn about the March 2020 selection at www.cafeconlibrosbk.com.