Community Calendar

Friday, February 7th

Cane River BAM Cinema, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave. Various showtimes $16, $11 for seniors. New York exclusive! This long-lost gem of Black independent cinema was shot in Natchitoches Parish, a historically “free community of color” in Louisiana with an entirely African American cast and crew. It follows Peter (Richard Romain), a former football player and aspiring writer returning to his rural hometown and starting a relationship with Maria (Tommye Myrick), despite the disapproval of her family. The film lays bare the long-festering tensions between light-skinned, property-owning Creoles and the more disenfranchised, darker-skinned families descended from slaves. [Thru 2/20]

Saturday, February 8th

Community As Classroom: Reparations & Building Coalitions Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave., 1-7:30pm, FREE. This day will focus on the growing international movement of “Reparations for African Descendants.” Hear representatives from the Center for Constitutional Rights, National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, National African-American Reparations Commission, Regional Council for Africans in the Americas, scholars and artists. Featuring a Story Circle led by Ebony Noelle Golden, live performances and workshops. Eat healthy with Juice World Health Kitchen, celebrate Blackness and consolidate community efforts to heal and reclaim for the benefit of future generations. [RSVP at Eventbrite]

What Is Radical Citizenship? African Burial Ground National Monument, 290 Broadway, Manhattan, 1-2:30pm, FREE. The African Burial Ground’s Black History Month 2020 programming is centered around the theme, “African-Americans and The Vote.” This lecture and discussion examine where the past meets present and the idea of radical citizenship as well.

Sunday, February 9th

Woke: Movie Screenings St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church, 265 Decatur St. Multipurpose Room, various times, FREE. Enjoy this Black History Month series of film screenings aimed at “Enhancing Your Civic Engagement.” Today’s film is Harriet at 12:30pm. Other films in the series are: I Am Not Your Negro, 2/13 at 1pm; The Best of Enemies, 2/20 at 7pm; Marshall, 2/23 at 12:30pm; The Butler, 2/27 at 1pm; and The Apollo, 2/29 at 3pm. [For information call 718-778-8700]

Wednesday, February 12th

Exploring the Green New Deal – Free Study Group Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture, 53 Prospect Park West, 6:30-8:30, FREE. The Society, in collaboration with the Center for Critical Thought, is holding a biweekly study/do group on the Green New Deal, exploring issues of both climate and economic justice. Together, participants will develop approaches to offer students and teachers for learning activities and school curriculum. Special attention will go to NYC high school students and teachers with attention to both NYC and global policies and politics. [Register at Eventbrite]

Friday, February 14th

Remembering: A Tribute to Jazz Legends for Students Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 212 Tompkins Ave., 10am & 12pm, $10 for students. Jamel Gaines’ Creative Outlet presents this multimedia presentation with dance saluting jazz greats such as Betty Carter, Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, Abbey Lincoln and others. Inspired by the acclaimed annual presentation, “The Maafa Suite… A Healing Journey.” It also features historical accounts of The Middle Passage, slavery, emancipation and history. Schools can book tickets at get more information by texting or calling 917-500-8774. Sponsored by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo.

Saturday, February 15th

Salon Africana Special Edition with Somi The Africa Center, 1280 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, doors at 8pm, show at 8:30, $25. Award-winning jazz vocalist Somi will be joined in concert by Otis Brown III (drums), Toru Dodo (piano), Liberty Ellman (guitar) and Keith Witty (drums). Somi is known for ethereal vocals, jazz and African music blends and the poetry and urgency of her songwriting on social justice, transnationalism, womanhood and global constructions of Blackness. Her latest recording, Petite Afrique, won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Tuesday, February 18th

The Black School: Pratt Institute’s Visiting Artists Lecture Series Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Auditorium, 7-9pm, FREE. The Black School is an experimental art school teaching Black/PoC students and allies to become agents of change through art workshops on radical Black politics and public projects that address local community needs. Founded in 2015, it has facilitated over 50 workshops and hosted three annual Black Love Festivals in Brooklyn, Harlem and Houston. They are socially engaged artists, designers, educators and members of the global African Diaspora working at the intersections of K-12/university teaching, art, design and activism.

Saturday, April 25th

10th Anniversary Belle & Beau of the Ball P.S. 161, The Crown School, 330 Crown St., 9am, FREE. If you’re a teen in need of a dress or suit for prom or graduation, join the Junior League of Brooklyn at their annual giveaway and get your entire outfit completely free! Current 8th-12th graders are eligible to apply. Young women can expect dresses available in all sizes, shoes, wraps and jewelry. Free mini-makeovers are first-come, first-served. Young men will choose from suits available in all sizes, shoes, ties and belts. Free haircuts/shapings provided first-come, first-served.

Registration is required by 4/22 at https://bit.ly/2S5bN78. For further info contact belle@brooklynjuniorleague.org.