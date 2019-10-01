Community Calendar

Friday, January 31st

Free BAM Senior Cinema: The Learning Tree Brooklyn Academy of Music, 10am, FREE. Today is the first day seniors can call to claim seats for this screening. (Reservations can be made three weeks in advance.) Genius Gordon Parks adapted his semiautographical novel into a gorgeous and bittersweet coming-of-age feature film. Written, directed, produced and scored by Parks, it provides a human, painful, humorous and nonflinching view of Black life in the pre-Civil Rights South. Screenings are wheelchair-accessible with infrared systems for the hard-of-hearing. For reservations call 718-636-4122.

DJ Spooky @A Night of Philosophy & Ideas Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza



Saturday, February 1st

A Night of Philosophy & Ideas Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, 7pm-7am, FREE. An all-night marathon of philosophical debate, performances, screenings, readings and music. This free 12-hour exchange of ideas features top philosophers from around the world. Speakers include Norman Ajari, Kathryn Sophia Belle, Axelle Karera, Patrice Nganang, Emerson Stykes and Leila Taylor. Performances by Christian Nyampeta, Natcha Nsabimana, Paul Miller (DJ Spooky), Mwenso and the Shakes, Gabriel Royal and Sonic. Films to be screened include People Who Think Together Dance Together (Brazil, 2018). Food, beverages and books available for purchase. [Schedule at nightofphilosophyandideas.com]

Monday, February 3rd

Vegan & Veg-Curious Meetup Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., 6-8pm, FREE. This month’s feature at the Meetup is, “How to Achieve Your Optimal Brain Health: A Conversation with Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai.” Hear these authors of The Alzheimer’s Solution in person and get additional information on the vegan lifestyle, including some take-home sheets and purchase food from a wide variety of vegan vendors. [RSVP at brooklynusa.org/event]

Sunday, February 9th

“Coming Together II” The Dorsey Art Gallery, 553 Rogers Ave., 3-8pm, FREE. Opening reception for this art show at the historic Black Brooklyn gallery, hosted by LPD Brooklyn Arts. Featuring artists Joseph Fatal, Hamo, Ernani Silva and Al Johnson. The show will run until 2/23 and can be viewed by appointment between 2/20 and 2/22. For information call 718-771-3803.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

SKiNFoLK: An American Show @ The Bushwick Starr

Wednesday, February 26th

Opening night of SKiNFoLK: An American Show The Bushwick Starr, 207 Starr St., #2-2, 8pm, $20. The National Black Theater (NBT) comes to Brooklyn for the first time in collaboration with this Williamsburg arts organization and venue. “SKINFolk is a wide-sweeping concert/play structured in seven movements that explores the questions and limits (?) of Blackness, performance and country in a sensuous and reflective cabaret experience. This play collides with blues, jazz, neo-soul, pop, rock and spiritual Black legacies. What will you see in the archive?” Written by Jillian Walker, directed by Mei Ann Teo. Thru 3/14. [Tix at ovationtix.com]