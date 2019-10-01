Community Calendar

Dread Scott in conversation about “Slave Rebellion Reenactment” Revolution Books 437 Malcolm X Blvd

Dread Scott in conversation about “Slave Rebellion Reenactment” Revolution Books 437 Malcolm X Blvd 7-9pm, Manhattan $15, students $10. Just named by @ArtNet as one of “The 100 Works of Art That Defined the Decade,” this massive performance-art project by Brooklyn-based artist Dread Scott brought hundreds of re-enactors to the New Orleans area on November 8th and 9th to retrace the path of the largest rebellion of enslaved people in U.S. history. Dread Scott will tell and illustrate the story and discuss its significance with Andy Zee. This event is a benefit for the bookstore. Tickets at the store or at Eventbrite, with the option of purchasing a higher-priced ticket, which includes a wine-and-cheese reception. For info on group-rate tix call 212-691-3345.

COLLAPSE: Black Wall Street Study Opening Reception Study Weeksville Heritage Center 158 Buffalo Ave 6 -9pm FREE. Damien Davis’ practice explores historical representations of Blackness by seeking to unpack the visual language of various cultures and question how these societies code/decode representations of race through craft, design and digital modes of production. This new art series ignites the conversation surrounding currency, community and the effects of hypervisibility for the Black body and puts the Black community of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma in conversation with Weeksville.

The Fire This Time Festival 11th Annual 10-Minute Play Program Kraine Theater 85 E.4th St Manhattan 7-9pm $20. FRIGID New York presents this 11th annual OBIE award-winning festival which showcasing work of emerging, early career, and under-represented playwrights of African/African-American descent via a variety of programming. The flagship 10-minute play program features the debut of 7 short plays directed by Ebony Noelee Golden. The playwrights and their plays are: Cyrus Aaron (Panopticon); Tyler English-Beckwith (Maya and Rivers); Niccolo Aeed (One Morning Soon); Natyna Bean (Assumed Positions); Jay Mazyck (If Men Were Flowers); Deneen Reynolds-Knott (Antepartum) and Mario (Mars) Wolfe, (I Wish I Could P. – Pay It No Mind). Also featuring developmental play readings and more.

The Theatermakers: A Black Theater Preview: Winter/Spring Edition Kumble Theater, LIU Brooklyn Campus, One University Place FREE – RSVP required. This event features theatrical excerpts from a dozen world premieres. Included are: Blues for an Alabama Sky by renowned playwright and author Pearl Cleage; conversations with Lucille Lortel and award-winning playwright Jocelyn Bioh; Ifa Bayeza on adapting and directing the work of her late sister Ntozake Shange, and a first look at Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel, adapted as an opera. The evening also honors the legacy of The Billie Holiday Theatre (Dr. Indira Etwaroo, Executive Director), a cornerstone of Brooklyn’s Black theater community. Enjoy a theater marketplace with details and discounts from Black Theater service organizations and conferences. RSVP at facebook.com/blktheaterpreview

Amina on AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange WORLD Channel on Monday, January 27 at 8 pm ET. The nation’s only public television series dedicated to bringing true life stories of the modern African Diaspora to viewers, continues this month with a film looking immigration from the viewpoint of a Black woman. Directed by Turkish filmmaker Kivilcim Akay, Amina brings audiences into the life of a twenty-something Senegalese woman living and working in Istanbul. Facing the harsh realities of life as an immigrant, Amina grapples with daily life as she struggles to support a daughter back home in Senegal and also pushes to make her dream of a career as a model in high fashion come true.

Burnt Sugar’s “Porgy & Bess: The AstroBlack Trapfish Row Variations” David Rubenstein Atrium 61 W 62nd St. Manhattan FREE. Join Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber for the U.S. premiere of Porgy & Bess The AstroBlack Trapfish Row Variations. Their “caramelization” of Gershwin’s opera. With overt nods to Miles Davis and Gil Evans’s brassy and melodious 1966 distillation of Porgy & Bess, Burnt Sugar’s varied arrangers and conductors turn a dub-wise, samba-and ska-inflected ear towards the cadences of latter-day Southern hip-hop and the cosmic jungle music of 1970s Miles Davis.

Black Future Festival Brooklyn Children’s Museum 145 Brooklyn Ave (Various times) Pay what you wish 2-6pm, other times see site at brooklynkids.org. The Black Future Festival at Brooklyn Children’s Museum is a week of reflection and looking forward inspired by the national celebration of peoples of the African Diaspora and Black History Month. Join other families and museum staff from the 17th thru 23rd to make art inspired by Afrofuturism, enjoy interactive performances, and learn about the Black visionaries – children and grown-ups alike – who do amazing things to help shape a bright future for all!