Community Calendar

Saturday, January 11th

The Reggie Woods Quartet

Sistas’ Place

456 Nostrand Avenue

9pm & 10:30pm sets

$20 with reservation or $25 at the door. Open the new year with great music! This acclaimed saxophonist always has a skilled crew of fellow jazz artists on stage alongside him. He’ll be at Sistas’ Place, the cozy Black-owned club celebrating 24 seasons of the music of Resistance, Resilience, and Resurgence. To reserve seats, call 718-398-1766.

Sunday, January 10th

Hebrew Boys: Portals of Faith Richard Beavers Gallery

408 Marcus Garvey Blvd.,

Tues-Fri by appt, Sat & sun 12-7pm

FREE.

Artist Genesis Tramaine draws inspiration from the Biblical book of Daniel, were Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah (later and better known as Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego) are laid captive in Babylon. Using traditional West African storytelling techniques, she employs coded forms and symbology to capture the spirit of both past and present, to transmit narratives of ancestral language, culture, and wisdom. Tramaine invites viewers to investigate what it means to be or see vessels or portals for others to discover strength, peace, and purpose. For viewing appointments call the gallery at 347-663-8195.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Friday, January 1th

10th Annual MLK Service Project Weekend

Bedford Central Presbyterian Church

1200 Dean St. 11pm (the start of a 72-hour project lasting until12/20 at 12am.)

FREE.

Join 500 Men Making a Difference as hey renovate the Fellowship Hall at this community church. Each year the organization tackles a a needed renovation project to give a boost to the community. Many volunteers are needed and community members are invited to come out and be of service. The weekend culminates with a community breakfast at 10am on Monday, MLK Day.

Saturday, January 18th

Musical Explorers Family Zankel Hall (in Carnegie Hall)

881 Seventh Ave Manhattan,

12 noon

$10.

For ages 4-8. New York City-based artists perform in an interactive concert that lets children discover music from around the world that can be found right in their own city. Soul Science Lab showcases Hip Hop beats and rhymes. It will feature Asante Amin and Chen Lo on vocals, DJ Scan on turntables, Jonathan Michael on bass, Justin Swiney on percussion and Warren Fields on keyboards. Also on the lineup, Gregorio Uribe shares Colombian Cumbia and Zulal presents Armenian folk music. Free pre-concert activities take place one hour before the performance.

Monday, February 3rd

Book Launch for Articulatio

6-10pm

FREE.

Celebrate the debut publication from playwright Cesi Davidson. Her science fiction and fantasy characters and plots involve time-travelers, nursery rhyme characters, animals, vegetables, and are set in 99-cent stores, the Caribbean, slavery-era Virginia, etc. Delighted audiences at her free monthly play readings have never known what to expect and the readings have featured accomplished actors such as Tony-nominated Tonya Pinkins.

Sunday, February 9th

Audition for The Ailey School

10:30a, for ages 12-12, 1:30pm forage 13, 3:30 for ages 14-15.

The Ailey School invites young dancers to become well rounded in a variety of techniques at The Ailey School. Students will be taught by senior members of the world-famous troupe founded by the late, great Alvin Ailey. Online registration closes 24 hours before, but auditions spaces may fill up in advance, so sign up early at http://bit.ly/2ekItQT

Community Events Celebrating the Birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Friday, January 17, 2020

500 Men Making A Difference 10th Annual MLK Service Project

This year’s project is the renovation of the Fellowship Hall at Bedford Central Presbyterian Church, located at 1200 Dean Street. The 72-hour project begins at 11pm and ends on the MLK Day Monday at the stroke of 12 am. Volunteers are needed and will be invited to join the church community for a celebratory dinner later that morning.

Sunday, January 19, 2020

U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries is Guest Speaker

The public is invited to First Baptist Church of Crown Heights, 450 Eastern Parkway at 10:30am.

Monday, January 20, 2020

500 Men Making a Difference 10th Annual Community Breakfast

Celebrate Dr. King’s Birthday and the newly renovated Fellowship Hall at Bedford Central Presbyterian Church at 1200 Dean St. at 10am. The guest speaker will be Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North.

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)

MacArthur Fellow Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the New York Times’ acclaimed “1619 Project,” headlines the 34th Annual Dr. King Celebration sponsored by BAM, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Medgar Evers College. Performers will be R&B singer and guitarist Son Little and the Brooklyn Interdenominational Choir. The event begins at 10:30am and tickets are distributed on a first- come, first-seated basis. Longtime attendees know to line up earlier. [30 Lafayette Avenue]

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Emmanuel will celebrate and continue the MLK Legacy through service projects at its sanctuary home at 279 Lafayette Avenue in Clinton Hill. For more information, call (718) 622-1107, Ext. 133 or contact tcanady@ebc-ny.org.

Zion Baptist Church

The Rev. Samuel Phillips is keynote speaker at 11am. Zion Baptist is located at 523 Washington Ave.

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

Representative Hakeem Jeffries speaks again today, this time at NOBLE’s commemoration of Dr. King at Love Fellowship Tabernacle, 464 Liberty Avenue at 1pm.