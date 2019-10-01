Community Calendar

TAMA Children Holiday Art Crawl Along Tompkins Avenue.

Saturday, January 4th

thru Jan 18th

FREE.

Art work done by students in P.S 305 is displayed in area store windows and shop interiors. Display hours vary based on business location hours. Call to inquire. Participating stores are the Bush Doctor Juice Bar, Warude, Etta Salon, Radical Women, Maya Provisions, Aldric Freeman & Associates, Crocus Café, Eugene and Co., Karter Grocery & Deli, Peace & riot, Sincerely Tommy, Stack Yoga, Tumbleweed General Store, Byas & Leon, Brooklyn Kettle, Chicky’s, The Narrative, The Meat Market, Life wellness, Bed-Vyne Wine & Spirit, Peaches Restaurant, Brown Butter Craft Bar & Kitchen and Make Manifest. Sponsored by Bridge Street Development and Assembly Woman Tremaine Wright Tumbleweed General Store & Gallery and @make manifest donated their time to teach the children art.

Just Kidding: Beats, Rhymes and Breaking @ Symphony Space 2537 Broadway,

2-3pm

$17.

From head spins to windmills, and from 6-step to the trusty pop and lock, prepare the kids for a unique program of jaw-dropping breakdance action from Manzana City Crew, a collective of artists based in New York City. Kids will join company members onstage to try out their own moves in an engaging and fast-moving atmosphere of fun. Tickets at sympbonyspace.org/events

Thursday, January 9th

K.O.G. Game Night

Nicholas Brooklyn 1396 Fulton St.

8pm-12am

$5.

The “Knight of Games” pop-up arcade returns this January at Nicholas Brooklyn. Bring your A-team, A-game, and your poker face. Play Spades, UNO, Spoons, Declare War, Cards Against Humanity, etc. Board games include Taboo, Scrabble, Chess, Checkers. Also Jenga and Connect 4, and Nintendo Switch and Xbox One video games.

Wednesday, January 15th

Gentrification 2.0 Brooklyn Historical Society

6:30 (doors at 6:00)

$15.

From Sunset Park to East New York, barely a neighborhood in Brooklyn isn’t ensconced in its own version of the gentrification debate. Join James Rodriguez, professor of history at Guttman and contributor to “Racial Inequality in New York City Since 1965;” Matthew Schuerman, author of “Newcomers: Gentrification and Its Discontents,” and Kay Hymowitz, Fellow at the Manhattan Institute for an examination of a heated topic. Moderated by Jarrett Murphy, executive editor of City Limits.

Musical Explorers Family Zankel Hall (in Carnegie Hall)@ 881 Seventh Ave

Saturday, January 18th

12 noon

$10. For ages 4-8.

New York City-based artists perform in an interactive concert that lets children discover music from around the world that can be found right in their own city. Soul Science Lab showcases Hip Hop beats and rhymes. It will feature Asante Amin and Chen Lo on vocals, DJ Scan on turntables, Jonathan Michael on bass, Justin Swiney on percussion and Warren Fields on keyboards. Also on the lineup, Gregorio Uribe shares Colombian Cumbia and Zulal presents Armenian folk music. Free pre-concert activities take place one hour before the performance.

Selected Shorts: Toni Morrison Remembered @ Symphony Space 2537 Broadway,

Wednesday, January 22nd

7:30pm

$32 and up.

Toni Morrison was a peerless writer. Her fierce, poetic visions articulated deep truths about the nature of racial injustice in America, and in particular, African American women’s place in this struggle. Authors and actors, including Andre Braugher, FranLebowitz, S. Epatha Merkerson, Phylicia Rashad, and Anika Noni Rose come together to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of this Nobel Prize winner with an evening of remembrances and performances from her novels, essays, and short stories. Hosted by Tayari Jones. Tickets at symphonyspace.org/events