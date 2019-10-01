Community Calendar

Friday, December 13th

Annual Karaoke Toy Drive 2 Steps Down 240 Dekalb Ave. 8pm-midnight FREE. Bring an unwrapped toy, buy a drink – and if you come early, grab a light free snack. Hosted by Renee and Rhonda Mayo, with Byron McCray Karoake host and music by DJ Bruce. Sponsored by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Assembly Members Latrice Walker and Rodneyse Bichotte and Council Members Robert E. Cornegy, Laurie Cumbo and Farah Louis.

Saturday, December 14th

#Protect Our Homes Starting Point: St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 331 Hawthorne St. Three shifts: 10am-1pm, 12-3pm, and 1-3pm. FREE. Attorney General Letitia James, State Assemblywoman Diana C. Richardson, and State Senator Zellnor Myrie will knock on doors to raise awareness. Join them, learn about spotting scammers and give people info on what to do if they are the targets. Volunteers should be comfortable knocking on doors and being on their feet for 2-3 hours. For further info and to sign up call Senator Myrie’s office at 718-284-4700 and ask for Jonathan.

RFK Memorial Holiday Party Restoration Plaza 1368 Fulton St. 9am-1pm FREE. Bring the kids ages 5-12 to this annual event honoring the late Robert F. Kennedy, one of the founders of Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration. It features storytelling, performances, face painting, and more. Enjoy performances by the Noel Pointer Foundation youth musicians and RestorationART’s Youth Art Academy. Drumming and Hip Hop classes will also be offered. Youth will leave with a holiday gift bag and refreshments will be provided.

The Dinizulu Legacy Continues Jamaica Performing Arts Center 153-10 Jamaica Ave. Queens 8pm $20. Enjoy the best of both worlds – the excellence of the Dinizulu African Dancers, Drummers and Singers. Its members are long-standing ambassadors to the world for the late Nana Yao Opare Dinizulu, founder of Akan religious society in the U.S. Performing along with them are the super-dynamic talents Akoko Nante Ensemble, the descendants and legacy bearers. Get tickets at Eventbrite and for more info call 917-373-8656.

Sunday, December 15th

Flashing Brilliance Champagne & Shopping 108 W. 141st St. #6D Manhattan 12-7pm FREE. Support Black artists at this exhibition and sale of over 100 original 5”X7” art cards suitable for framing. (Framing available at venue) Refreshments served.

Monday, December 16th

“The Man and His Music” A Randy Weston Art & Photography Exhibition The Stuyvesant Mansion 375 Stuyvesant Ave 6-8pm FREE. A Brooklyn party not to be missed dedicated to the late Brooklyn-born pianist, composer and cultural visionary Randy Weston. More than 30 artists’ works will be showcased at this opening reception, including those of Otto Neals, Mel Wright, Sadikisha Collier, James Gethers, Edna Farber, Barry Mason and Gene Alexander Peters. Vocalist/pianist Emme Kemp performs. The exhibition closes on 1/16.

Tuesday, December 17th

Pastor Gil Monrose – Dec. 17@ Khan Auditorium

Gun Violence: The Devastating Consequences of Urban Violence and a Bold New Plan For Peace in the Streets Khan Auditorium at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center Hospital 1Brookdale Plaza 6:30-8:30 pm FREE. Join a conversation moderated by Pastor Gil Monrose with Thomas Abt, senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and author of Bleeding Out, who will share his insights into gun violence prevention strategies. Presented by the 67th Precinct Clergy Council.

Wednesday, December 18th

Fill in the GAP (How to Make Your Gap Year Keep Paying) Economic Solutions Center 1368 Fulton St 4pm, FREE. Attend this info session if you are taking a gap year after high school or college or changing careers after retirement. Learn about some organizations that will give you the opportunity to serve on projects within schools and non-profit organizations. Backed by Americorps, learn how you can get paid to gain experience, leadership training, receive an educational award and several other benefits that come with participation.

Friday, December 20th

Holiday Book & Toy Drive Emmanuel Baptist Church 36 St. James Place 12-2pm FREE. Give childrena a better holiday season by donating an unwrapped book and/or toy. All donations will benefit children who are in Brooklyn hospitals or who reside in North and Central Brooklyn. Hosted by District Leader Olanike Alabi, the Brooklyn anti-Violence Coalition, NYC Department of Youth & Community Development, the Police Department of the City of New York and the AARP Clinton Hill Chapter.

Sunday, December 22nd

Quilt-Making & Crafts Workshop – Dec. 22nd @ African Voices Pop Up Gallery

Quilt-Making & Crafts Workshop African Voices Pop Up Gallery 325 Lafayette Ave 1-4:30 pm (two 90-min workshops) $15 (covers art materials). Get creative at a fun and intimate holiday oriented workshop with Brooklyn quilt artist Sylvia Hernandez. She’ll help you design an easy-to-make holiday gift stuffer for friends and family. Space is limited, so reserve your spot. For info call 212-865-2982. Also enjoy AV’s first art exhibition — the art on the walls is for sale!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Saturday, December 28th

Kwanzaa Jam – Dec 28th @ Williamsburg Music Center

Kwanzaa Jam Williamsburg Music Center 367 Bedford Ave Doors open at 5-10pm $10. Join Your Queens as they party, network, and create lifetime bonds through UJIMA – A commitment to building, working & maintaining togetherness as a community. This event will be held at a Black-owned and musician- and artist-run establishment since 1981. Age 21+, bar service available. Doors Open at 5PM. Music vibes: hip hop, R&B, dancehall and afrobeats.