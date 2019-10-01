Community Calendar

Saturday, December 7th

Bruce Mack with Nubian Messengers

Shrine,

2271 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Manhattan,

8pm. [No Cover]

Special guests Will Calhoun and Kelvyn Bell will join the Nubian Messengers for their last show of the year. The evening will include a performance of the group’s debut single, “Sister Space Shifter.”

Sunday, December 8th

Family and Friends for World AIDS Day

Brown Memorial Baptist Church,

484 Washington Ave.,

starting at 8am, FREE.

Rev. Clinton M. Miller is pastor at Brown Memorial, where the theme at this year’s observance is “Connected to the Cause: Communities Making the Difference.” Join Voices from the Field HIV/AIDS Ministry, Brown Community Development Corporation and the church’s Youth Ministry in fellowship and support. Several churches have collaborated on this event. Bishop Darryl L. Hill of Powerful Praise Tabernacle will present at 8am with Psalmist Nicole Phifer and Elder Michael L. Whitfield of New Life Tabernacle will present at 11am with Psalmist Miles Caton. Free HIV/AIDS testing will be offered by ACQC, the AIDS Center of Queens County.

The Season of Elegance 28th Annual Coat Show & Sale

Kumble Theater,

One University Place (Flatbush bet. DeKalb & Willoughby),

market sale 1-8pm, fashion show at 3pm, FREE (donations accepted for the 29th Annual Juneteenth Festival).

Brenda Brunson-Bey, in association with Kumble Theater, presents this much-anticipated annual event featuring beautiful coats and accessories not found in most stores by gifted, independent local designers. This year’s guest designers: Adrienne Lockett Designs and Mike Sylla Couture. Show host Brenda will supply the showstopper coats as always. Also featuring a marketplace with clothing, hats, jewelry, body products, food and more. For info, call 718-488-1621.

Wednesday, December 11th

Kwanzaa Trivia Night |

Weeksville Heritage Center,

158 Buffalo Ave.,

6:30-9pm, FREE.

The second annual Kwanzaa Trivia Night is back. Join a team of three to participate. Each member of the winning teams receives prizes sponsored by MoMA, Verso, NYU Press, Afrisocks and Radical Pins. Questions are about contemporary and historical Black culture locally, nationally and internationally, so brush up!

Learn while having a good time. Refreshments will be served!

Sunday, December 15th

Ole Time Gran’ Market Park Church Coop,

129 Russell St.,

Greenpoint (market @3:30, Christmas concert @5pm), $25 in adv., $30 at door, $20 for students & seniors w/ ID.

A largely Jamaican Christmas tradition, ‘Ole Time Grand Market’ now incorporates the wider Caribbean Diaspora. Vendors will be selling everything from food and craft items to toys and Christmas specialties. Enjoy a Jonkanoo parade, the Braata Folk Singers, the Batingua Arts Ensemble of Trinidad & Tobago and acclaimed recording artist Pluto Shervington from Kingston. For tickets and info call 917-668-2209.

Sunday Holiday Hours at the Post Office Relieve some of the holiday rush. Customers can pick up packages on Sundays from 10am-2pm and beat the crowd. Also, drop off prepaid packages for early processing. [St. John’s Place 11213, James E. Davis 11225, Shirley Chisholm 11233, Adelphi 11238]

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Sunday, December 22nd

Cumbe Kwanzaa Marketplace Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance Habari gani? Ujamaa! In honor of the Kwanzaa principle of “Cooperative Economics,” Cumbe invites the public to its first Kwanzaa Marketplace!