Community Calendar

Wednesday, December 4th

Protect Our Safety Net Hospitals Community Forum Interfaith Medical Center, 1545 Atlantic Avenue, 6:30-8:30pm, FREE. Learn what we can do together to protect access to health care. Fight for fair funding to hospitals that have taken care of most of the uninsured and people on Medicaid. Get New York State elected officials to pass bills A.6677-6 and S.5446. Know your rights to financial assistance available to people with no health insurance and the underinsured. Stop the governor’s proposed cuts to Medicaid. For more information call 646-325-5317.

“Songs of the Gullah” Live Fashion Exhibition Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave., 6-9pm, FREE. Join Weeksville for a fashion exhibition revolving around the Gullah/Geechee Nation, one of the oldest African ancestral communities in the Western World. Fashion label INTRO x DJ, a high-end gender-neutral ready-to-wear brand, presents its Spring-Summer 2020 collection with the themes: “Revival in the Fields,” “Sugar White Dunes” and “Creeks, Rivers and Oceans.”

Thursday, December 5th

Rat Academy Training Bedford Branch Library, 496 Franklin Ave., 5:45-7:45pm, FREE. Training for homeowners and tenants, managing companies, building supers and staff, and businesses. Learn about rat prevention methods and enter a free raffle to win a rodent-resistant trash can. [RSVP at leffertsplaceca@gmail.com]

Saturday, December 7th

The Dorsey 35th Annual Holiday Benefit Auction & Exhibit The Dorsey Art Gallery, 553 Rogers Ave., Preview: 3-6pm, Auction at 7, FREE. View the work of over 40 artists at Dorsey’s annual sale to benefit the children of NYC. Art door prizes will be awarded during the auction. For information call 718-771-3803.

Sunday, December 8th

Fulton Art Fair Auction Stuyvesant Mansion, 375 Stuyvesant Ave., $15 suggested admission. Support local artists by helping the Fulton Art Fair, celebrating its 62nd year, to raise funds to support activities in the community. This will be a silent auction of over 50 works of art suitable for collecting and gift-giving.

Monday, December 9th

HRD: Centering Black Women and Girls in the Americas Open Society Foundation, 224 W. 57th St., 10:30am-1pm, FREE. Observe International Human Rights Day with AfroResistance, the Open Society Foundations and Soros Equality Fellowship.

This event centers on Black women and girls in the Americas during the International Decade for People of African Descent, the Durban Declaration and Plan of Action, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Speakers and panelists discuss race, militarization, gender, migration and global health. Featured are: Naiara Leite, of Brazil; Imara Jones, U.S.; Luz Marquez Benbow, Puerto Rico/US; and Nana Brantuo, Sierra Leone/Ghana.

Moderator: Michelle Morse, EqualHealth. [RSVP at Eventbrite]

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Saturday, December 14th

The Dinizulu Legacy Continues Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., 8pm, $20. The Dinizulu Cultural Arts Institute, in conjunction with Onipa Abusia, presents this concert featuring the cultural tradition and creative innovation that is the legacy of Nana Yao Opare Dinizulu. Featured performances by The Dinizulu African Dancers, Drummers and Singers and the Akoko Nante Ensemble. For info call 917-373-8656. [Get tickets at Eventbrite]

Book Launch & Poetry Reading: Onyx, Featuring Indigo Spoken Café con Libros Bookstore, 724 Prospect Place, 6-8pm, FREE. At this official launch, enjoy a lyrical reading of original poetry by Cyrene Renee. The program also features the key songs that inspired some sections of the book. [RSVP at cafeconlibrosbk.com/event]