Community Calendar

Friday, November 8th

“Love Your Block” Grant submissions due!

“Love Your Block” Grant: Prepare to Submit by the 11/12 Deadline The Love Your Block grant allows neighborhood groups to transform their communities through local action while leveraging city services. Resident-led volunteer groups each receive a grant of $1,000 and city services provided by the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Sanitation of New York and the Department of Environmental Protection to help improve their block. They also receive project-planning and community-building assistance, as well as support with local media coverage for the project. Applications are accepted from volunteer-led groups based primarily in low-income neighborhoods in all five boroughs of New York City. For more information, contact Di at DCui@citizensnyc.org or call 212.822.9563.

Saturday, November 9th

Brooklyn Children’s Walk in Support of Migrant Children From Atlantic Ave. in front of the Barclays Center to Vanderbilt Ave., to Grand Army Plaza, 8:45am to 1:30pm, FREE. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke will host a “Walk for Children and Teenagers” in her district in solidarity with migrant children who are being held in detention facilities at the southern border. This will give students an opportunity to engage in their community and to stand up for a cause that supports the immigrant community. Students from local high schools and middle schools in Central Brooklyn will participate and both children and adults are welcome to walk.

Camille Yarbrough, Master Griot

400 Years of Resilience New Lots Library, 665 New Lots Ave., 3-4:30pm, FREE. In words, song and music Camille Yarbrough, Master Griot, will recount 400 years of presence, struggle and resilience of African-Americans in the United States. Nana Camille Yarbrough is an award-winning performance artist, author and cultural activist with a career that spans over sixty years, several continents, countless awards and accolades, and a few generations. Also, Mr. James Tillman will recount his family history from the 1700s in America and in East New York from the 1920s. “And Still We Count.”

Monday, November 11th

Student in the Young Minds Program

Free After-school Program Young Minds COMPASS, 972 Fulton St., 3rd Fl., every M-F, 2pm-5:55pm, FREE. This program offers a safe environment, meals, STEM activities, enrichment and development, family engagement and more. For further information call 718-622-8622, Ext. 2.

Thursday, November 14th

2019 Langston Hughes Festival: Award Ceremony Aaron Davis Hall, 115 Convent Ave., Manhattan, 6:30-9pm, FREE. Iconic poet Rita Dove will be presented with the Langston Hughes Award in the culminating event of this year’s festival. The evening will include a reading by Rita, a conversation between the honoree and poet Elizabeth Alexander and a special performance by violinist Monica K. Davis. [RSVP at Eventbrite]

Saturday, November 16th

Toni Morrison

But Then You Read Morrison Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, Manhattan, 12-5pm, FREE. A multidisciplinary tribute to Toni Morrison. It is by Morrison’s words that many have expressed having a moment when encountering the work of Toni Morrison that changed their lives, their view of the world. The daylong read of Toni Morrison will present a range of artists, cultural producers and scholars exploring Morrison through her speeches, essays, novels and interviews. They include Imani Perry, Hope Boykin, Farah Jasmine Griffin, Torkwase Dyson, Kevin Young, Terrance Hayes, Jessica B. Harris, Margaret Porter Troupe, Salamisha Tillet, Obery M. Hendricks, Jr. and Saidiya Hartman.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Friday, December 6th

First Fridays: Black Tie “Schomburg Angel” Holiday Edition Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, Manhattan, 6-10pm, $35, $45 at the door. The Schomburg Center invites you to become a Schomburg Angel by attending its annual holiday fundraiser. Ring in the holiday season at this lavish cocktail affair–A Ballad For Harlem, A LABOR OF LOVE: The Art Collection of Dr. Constance E. Clayton and Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted. Suggested Dress Code: Holiday Chic! Tickets are nonrefundable and all proceeds benefit Schomburg Center archives, exhibitions & programs. [Purchase them at Eventbrite]