CBJC to Pay Tribute to Randy Weston, Sunday, December 13…and Brooklyn Scholars Reflect on His Legacy

On the final day of its 10-day of One Brooklyn Jazz Festival’s “music odyssey,” the Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium pays tribute to the Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame’s great pianist, composer and humanitarian Randy Weston (April 6, 1926 – September 1, 2018) virtually and through live music, this Sunday, December 13.

Weston got his start in Bedford Stuyvesant where he was born and raised, attended schools, learned to play the piano, was introduced to jazz, composed his unforgettable Hi-Fly, and launched a career that spanned six decades and took him to five continents. In his career, he collaborated with Langston Hughes, the musician and arranger Melba Liston, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Coleman Hawkins, Thelonious Monk, Billy Strayhorn, Max Roach, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, the novelist Paul Bowles, the Cuban percussionist Candido Camero, Ghanaian jazz artist Kofi Ghanaba, the Gnawa musicians of Morocco. And neighbors and friends he ran into on the streets of Brooklyn.

Africa was his home, too. He performed in 18 countries on the Mother Continent, and yet he was not a one-note kind of guy; always on key, ear attuned. Brooklyn’s African Rhythms always brought him back. Back to the joints that were his comfort zones, from the Jazz966 club on Fulton Street to Sistas Place, Le Dakar Restaurant, around the corner from his house on Grand Avenue.

Our Time Press knew his music, and knew him as one of our biggest and loyal fans. We knew him as a community activist and a community builder, quietly sharing his time and supporting businesses and organizations — especially if they had that swing and, of course, that Rhythm.

In response to a request by the CBJC, Our Time Press talked to community-based scholars Weston respected to reflect on Randy’s legacy. Here are five; others are coming in. We will publish them over the coming weeks as an encore to this and CBJC’s tribute this Sunday.

Queen Viola Plummer

Co-Founder, Central Black Jazz Consortium, Sistas’ Place and Dec.12th Movement

For me, personally, Randy is the composer, the storyteller, and the musician of my life.

If my memory serves me, I met Randy some 35 years ago; the conversation was about his support for the floods in Mozambique. Dec.12th was organizing a relief fund and Randy was asked to host a session at the mission of the Libyan delegation to the UN. Of course, he did so. (He also reminded me that I had heard him play earlier at one of the clubs in Brooklyn.) Our friendship lasted throughout the years.

I recall hearing him on WLIB’s jazz broadcast. Del Shields and Ed Williams played Randy and told of his boyhood experiences and how Africa loomed large. When we wanted to open Sistas’ Place he listened to our idea and helped us with sound in fact when we had our first piano he came and listened to it and said he would send his piano tuner. He would come to some of the concerts and sit in the back enjoying the music and the fact that it was being played “in the HOOD!”

Our audiences were enthralled, and we can say his presence increased our reputation a thousand percent.

I also had the opportunity of hearing him play in Geneva Switzerland at maybe two United Nations conferences. We always were invited to his birthday celebrations. He would shout us out from the many stages.

My absolute honor was being asked to speak at one of the memorials for him.

Randy Weston, as you said, IS a culture warrior. I have not told of the thousands of contributions of my Brother, Warrior, and Africa and Africans to our cultural lives. But he did give.

I am grateful to share just these few thoughts, even though my math may have been misstated above. Perhaps, it is more accurate that I met him 45 years ago.

The Honorable Al Vann

Community Leader

I don’t recall if Randy Weston and I ever formally met and had a conversation, but he was my brother.

On at least two occasions when Randy was performing, once at 966 and the other in the auditorium at Medgar Evers College, our eyes met as we validated our mutual respect; two brothers from Bed Stuy who heeded their calling, and made their contributions to their people, African people.

As a young boy growing up in our neighborhood, I use to shine shoes at Lefty’s Shoe Shine Parlor which was located on Fulton Street, opposite Stuyvesant Avenue. Jazz was on the piccolo, and jazz became the foundation for my music appreciation. During these teenage days we thought of ourselves as Negros, and Tarzan as king of the African jungles.

Even then, before we evolved into our African consciousness, Africa was present in our jazz. I heard Lester Young, Charlie “yard bird” Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Coltrane, Mingus, and on and more.

There was a boy, a few years my senior, who developed into a very accomplished piano player. Eventually, this brother experienced the continent of Africa, was born again, and through his compositions and musical genius, he shared a bit of the soul of Africa. Of course, I am referring to Brother Randy Weston, who two years ago, joined our esteemed and honorable Ancestors.

Chief Baba Neil Clarke

Master Percussonist, Educator

I was aware of the artistry and stature of Dr. Randy Weston due to his recordings, reputation and being a son of Brooklyn, for many years prior to my playing with him.

Additionally, my mentor Chief Bey toured Africa with him in the 1960’s.

My first performance with Randy was in the mid-1980s at the House of the Lord Church. I was privileged to formerly join his African Rhythms ensemble in 1993, remaining until his transition in Sept. 2018.

I found Mr. Weston to be a brilliant visionary and virtuosic performer/composer. As a bandleader, he was extremely generous and inspiring, constantly encouraging others to participate in the storytelling from the bandstand. He afforded ensemble members innumerable creative opportunities with extensive artistic freedom. He was particularly nurturing and inspiring to my artistry with a consistent respect for and appreciation of my instrument characteristically apart from that maintained by many “jazz” and pop artists, who generally regard it as a secondary afterthought or “add on.”

Randy unusually involved the African drum as central to his musical concept and ensemble configurations. This provided me opportunities to explore, create and participate on the highest level, allowing development in ways that might not have occurred otherwise.

Traveling with Mr. Weston internationally over those 30 years inspired a great awareness of culture, heritage and history from an African perspective globally and deep insight into the healing power of music and its ability to bring humanity together.

On the weekend that Randy transitioned, I was traveling back to Brooklyn from Virginia. A prominent organization, whose name escapes me at the moment, was honoring Randy, and they had asked me to make the presentation. That was not to be; but there will be another time, at another place, and it will be Heavenly.

Pierre Thiam

Chef/Author/Restaurateur

Sometimes, we encounter people who change the path of our life. Randy Weston was that person to me. We met when I opened my very first restaurant, Yolele, in Bed Stuy Brooklyn. He came for dinner and was introduced to me by his saxophonist, my friend TK Blue.

I still remember how excited I was to call my father in Senegal the following day, just to tell him that the great Randy Weston had dinner at my restaurant. My father was a jazz aficionado and I knew this would impress him. Thanks to him, my childhood’s soundtrack were a mix of Louis Armstrong, Jimmy Smith, Ella Fitzgerald, Mahalia Jackson and Charlie Parker to name a few.

I was fascinated by this gentle giant who played with the keys of the piano as if his fingers were beating on an African drum. Randy later explained to me that this was how black piano players differed from others. They tended to approach the keyboard as a drum set, a heritage from the Middle Passage.

Our friendship deepened when, a couple of years later, I opened my second restaurant, right around the corner from his Lafayette Avenue’s brownstone in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. The very house where his father once held a restaurant. Randy and his Senegalese wife Fatoumata became regulars of Le Grand Dakar.

The place was a cultural space that celebrated Africa through food, art and of course music. Every year, we hosted an event called the Spirit of Africa Award, in which we celebrated leaders of the African diaspora community.Randy was among the first to receive the award.

In his acceptance speech, he told us how the seed for his love of the motherland had been planted early in his life by his father who was a proud Garveyite. “Always remember that you are an African born in America” his father often told him. Randy never forgot. Those words became his mantra and the driving inspirational force behind his music. He traveled across Africa looking for inspiration and he found a home, a wife and a family.

Because of the proximity to my restaurant, I would often visit him at home.

We would sit for hours in the piano room, next to his baby grand Steinway. We could spend hours just talking or watching films that he had selected for me. Mostly documentaries on music, Africa or the African American experience.

Of course, we would also listen to music; mostly of African classics, a term he preferred to “Jazz”, which he thought, was a term white people used to label the music into a category. Randy was the consummate storyteller. Listening to anecdotes of his personal encounters with legends like Duke, Bird, Monk, Coleman Hawkins, Nina Simone or Cheikh Anta Diop and other luminaries.

Spending those intimate moments with Randy felt like time traveling.

He was such a generous friend.

Randy often surprised me with gifts. It was either a recorded DVD or CD, a book or excerpts of articles. I still have a box in my office full with Randy’s presents. When the going gets tough or when I need a boost of inspiration, I sometimes play his music.

I can still hear his raspy voice: “Pierre, you don’t choose to love Africa, Africa chooses you.”

Of all the things he shared with me, this one resonated the most. Africa to him was the ultimate source of inspiration. Randy taught me to look for inspiration in nature and in the bottomless well of cultural wealth that our ancestors left us. A lesson I try to apply in my cooking.

Bernice Elizabeth Green

Editor-in-Chief

Our Time Press

In 2013 about 10 days before Christmas, Pierre Thiam and I met on the street in front of Randy’s house on Lafayette. We were rushing. But we stopped to share a few ideas about our “Spirit of Africa” events. The quick thought came to mind that perhaps we could do something again in tribute to Randy. Another one.

Randy agreed, saying it should be done sooner than we had briefly planned: “Next weekend.” We quickly decided, standing in snow, I would provide the space; Pierre, the food. And we could chip in for some wine. The day came. And about 40 people showed up — all Randy’s friends, including Candido; the Gnawan musicians; Viola Plummer and her Sista team; Sam & Doris Pinn and Chief Baba Neil Clarke.

There was wine and more! (Behind the scenes, Randy and his wife Fatoumata foot the bill.) A photo by Barry L. Mason graces the page.

Celebrate Randy Weston with CBJC’s Tribute this Sunday Dec. 13:

12 – 4 pm: Jazz Brunch at Nostrand Social at 706 Nostrand Ave., Crown Heights.

(Nostrand Social is following ever precaution for the in-door dining experience including operating at 25% capacity and making sure the band is at least 12-feet away from the dining tables. Drive-by takeout is available.)

8:00 pm: Virtually Details: www.cbjcjazz.org



Founded in 1999 by Alma Carroll, Viola Plummer and Torrie McCartney, the Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium is a collective of local jazz aficionados, entertainment venues, musicians, faith-based institutions and community organizations committed to developing and nurturing local audiences and institutions, and providing a forum for cultural exchange while preserving the cultural heritage of jazz.