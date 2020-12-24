CBC Celebrates the Nomination of Brenda Mallory and Michael Regan to Key Environmental Positions

(Black PR Wire) Washington, DC – Rep. Karen Bass, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, released the following statement upon reports of the nomination of Brenda Mallory to serve as Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality and Michael Regan to serve as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The Congressional Black Caucus is pleased to see the priority placed on environmental justice in the Biden-Harris Administration. Our communities have long suffered the brunt of environmental degradation, with Black families more likely to live near factories, highways, and other sources of pollution that result in negative health outcomes like asthma. For the past four years, the Trump Administration has sought to tear away the very laws and regulations that help keep our air, water, and land clean and safe, all for the sake of fast-tracking projects for big contractors. The Biden-Harris Administration will not only help reverse the damage of the last four years, but center the conversation of environmental protection and sustainability around the communities most harmed by pollution and climate change.

“When confirmed, Brenda Mallory will be the first African American to lead the Council on Environmental Quality, which plays a critical role in coordinating the federal government’s environmental policy. As an environmental attorney by training, Mallory brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Council’s general counsel under President Barack Obama, as well as counsel at the Environmental Protection Agency.

“When confirmed, Michael Regan will only be the first African-American man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, the independent agency charged with enforcing our nation’s environmental laws. Regan has a well-established commitment to environmental protection, having worked at the EPA under the Clinton and Bush administrations, the Environmental Defense Fund, and most recently, as Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

“Both Brenda Mallory and Michael Regan are champions of environmental justice issues and we applaud their historic appointments to the Biden-Harris Administration. We look forward to a swift Senate confirmation and the work ahead on behalf of vulnerable communities around the country.”