Cast Your Ballot at Barclays Early Voting and Election Day

Arena to Serve as Official Polling Site Open to Voters for 2020 General Election

Corporate/Community Partnership is Rare but Commendable

In a commendable move, Barclays Center — one of Brooklyn’s most popular go-to sports and entertainment venues — is opening up its huge space for Voters to get to the polls.

Yes, the venue will serve as a polling site for the 2020 general election, hosting voters for both Early Voting from October 24 to Nov. 1 and Election Day on Nov. 3.

On Tuesday, BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi, NYC Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and NYC Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo made the announcement at Barclays, which will become the largest voting space in Brooklyn. Everyone agrees the site is easily accessible and will offer a safe voting experience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the arena has been closed to events since March, it has been the site of a food kitchen providing meals to its Brooklyn neighbors and the host of virtual basketball clinics provided for free to young fans and athletes.

“It’s also obviously been a gathering place for people in our community to come together and share their points of view on the momentous issues of the day,” said Abbamondi. “So we think it’s only appropriate that Barclays Center will also become a very centrally located, easily accessible voting center.”