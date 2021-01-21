Brooklyn’s Mark Pitts Named President, RCA Records

Biggie’s former manager has been promoted from his previous role as president of urban music.

There has been a change in leadership at RCA Records. As Billboard reported, Mark Pitts has been named president of the entire label. He will reportedly focus on “driving the label’s creative business operations and its cultural initiatives.”

The Brooklyn native — who served as the president of RCA’s urban music department since 2011 — has been promoted after years of displaying “tremendous growth as an energetic, unstoppable leader,” according to Peter Edge, RCA’s chairman and CEO. “With his deep relationships and decades of success working with legendary, pioneering artists, he is the ideal partner to help move our creative direction in a renewed, expanded way for the future.”

Pitts’ love for music started at four years old when his grandmother introduced him to the piano. He continued learning music throughout his school years and later tried his hand at rapping alongside members of his Three Left group before deciding to work behind the scenes.

In 1993, Pitts joined his friend Diddy at Bad Boy Entertainment where he managed the careers of Faith Evans, The Notorious B.I.G and more. He’s since held a number of high-level positions, including Senior Vice President of A&R at Arista Records and A&R President at Zomba Label Group. During his reign as head of RCA’s urban music department, he helped SZA and Goldlink earn their first-ever Grammy nominations. The record executive is also credited for signing Chris Brown and Miguel and helping to end the feud between Nas and JAY-Z.



“New title, same energy! It’s no secret that music is a driving force in my life, so being recognized as someone who can continue to guide and motivate the RCA family of groundbreaking artists and fellow executives to further greatness is a responsibility that I do not take lightly,” he said of his latest promotion. “I look forward to more learning and creating culture-defining moments. Excited to work with Fleck and continue to build off of what we’ve established, and I have to thank Peter and [Sony Music Group chairman Rob Stringer for always having my back!”



In addition to his new role as RCA’s president, Pitts remains CEO of his ByStorm Entertainment record label where his roster includes J. Cole, Miguel and Ro James. Mark is the son of Clarence Pitts, CEO, Pitts Brothers Inc., home improvement contractors.