Brooklyn’s Chris Rock Receives Honorary Doctorate from Kingsborough Community College

BROOKLYN – Actor, comedian, director, producer, and writer Chris Rock, who attended Kingsborough Community College for one year and studied communications, will receive an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from the City University of New York at Kingsborough Community College’s 56th Commencement Exercises on Thursday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Rock’s degree will be conferred along with 2,400 members of the graduating Class of 2021 during the virtual live and pre-recorded Graduate Salute ceremony.



“Some of the things I learned [at Kingsborough] I apply even today,” said Chris Rock.

“I am so pleased to bestow an Honorary Doctorate to my favorite comedian and incredible actor, Chris Rock. We are glad that Kingsborough has been a part of his educational journey and that his experiences here helped shaped his success,” said Kingsborough President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader. “He serves as an inspiration to this year’s awesome and resilient group of college graduates—the Class of 2021—who have persevered through one of the most challenging times in our country, and achieved academic success.”



Rock is one of the world’s most important comedic voices, as well as an award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer. Best known for his comedy specials Tamborine, Kill the Messenger, Never Scared, Bigger & Blacker and Bring the Pain, he can last be seen starring as Loy Cannon, the head of a crime family, in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series Fargo, and his latest standup special, Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, is now streaming on Netflix.



His film credits include Top Five, Head of State, I Think I Love my Wife, The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City. Rock’s big break in television started as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, followed by his award-winning series Everybody Hates Chris, which he executive-produced, wrote and narrated. In addition to winning four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, Rock is also a New York Times Best-Selling Author.