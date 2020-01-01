Brooklyn Grieves For Dr. Roy Hastick

By Ariama Long,

Kings County Politics

Brooklyn has seen many deaths in the last few months. Adding to that daunting list of men and women is the passing of Dr. Roy A. Hastick Sr., founder, president and CEO of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI). Hastick, 69, died early Thursday morning April 9, after being hospitalized with complications from coronavirus. Hastick was born in the parish of St. David in Grenada. He migrated to the U.S in 1972 and worked hard as a multifaceted entrepreneur before founding the CACCI in 1985.



The organization focused on business and, for over 31 years, engendered a powerful community of small businesses, community leaders, corporate partners, and elected officials, in both the Caribbean and the U.S. “Many will remember the way he continuously fought, not for himself, but for those around him. Dr. Roy Hastick was a rare individual who passionately did what he believed in,” said Small Business Services Commissioner Gregg Bishop. Borough Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said, “His steadfast endeavors to strengthen commercial links between the Caribbean and the Diaspora is unparalleled, and will not soon be forgotten. I will cherish the decades-long collaboration and friendship that he and I shared. May he rest in eternal and well-deserved peace.” The borough president’s office said it was still unclear if Hastick’s death was coronavirus-related at the time of inquiry. Hastick reportedly succumbed to the deadly virus that his wife, Dr. Eda Hastick, is still recovering from. “Uncle Roy, as we affectionately called him, was a mentor to many of us,” said State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud (D-19th District). “He wanted to ensure that we excelled in whatever we did. He wanted Caribbean people to be proud of their heritage and to showcase it.” New York City Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo said Hastick’s influence spanned throughout Brooklyn, New York City, New York State, the Tri-State area and the Caribbean.



She said he mentored and encouraged countless business owners, and was passionate about the inclusion of the Caribbean and all of Africa’s Diaspora in the business and commerce of the United States. “We are united in our grief and steadfast in beating this thing together,” said Cumbo to her constituents about combatting grief. “Stay safe everyone, and love your loved ones virtually until you can be with them again.” Hastick was honored in February 2020 by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce as an outstanding business and community leader. His organization conducted trade missions to the Caribbean and conducted and held business meetings and briefing sessions on behalf of several Caribbean Heads of State. “An impassioned advocate for hardworking people, he spent his career focused on providing resources to help entrepreneurs pursue the American Dream,” said Councilmember Mathieu Eugene (D-Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Prospect Park, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens). “I am profoundly grateful for his support and partnership through the years that helped establish a network of resources for the next generation of business owners in this great city. His dedication to the community was undeterred by the recent health struggles he faced, and reinforced his unique legacy of public service.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud

City Council Member Laurie Cumbo

City Council Member Mathieu Eugene