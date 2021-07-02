Brooklyn Black Restaurants On Tour

Black Restaurant Week, a multi-city tour currently presenting its second annual campaign in in New York City, Friday, June 25, and is running through July 4. BRW “celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine by showcasing black-owned culinary businesses.” BRW’s ultimate goal is to help keep these businesses afloat.

BRW founders have expanded the celebrations to include participation from restaurants to food trucks, sweets, and more. This year we are adding some fun activities along, check below to learn ways to win gift cards, cash prizes, and more.”



Black Restaurant Week participating restaurants and dining spots, like Lila’s, will treat culinary influencers, locals and guests to prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus.

Last week, WPIX-TV reported that “Since February, 41% of Black-owned businesses were forced to shut down, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.” But it noted that “restaurants and event venues are slowly coming back online as we move out of the COVID pandemic.”



OTP is happy to report that our star eatery, Lila Cafe, 911 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (347) 529-2886, a family business located in North Bedford Stuyvesant across from Brooklyn Bank, is a BRW tour stop. Lila’s owner David developed creative yet very safe ways to keep customers ordering food while respecting Covid State regulations for social distancing.



Lila’s Cafe was named to honor a family matriarch. Owner David says, “We are native Trinidadians, descendants of families who believe love is expressed through delicious food and family hospitality.”