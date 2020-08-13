Bringing it On: Taking Gun-Control Message to the Streets

State Attorney General Letitia James addressed the Sisters United Against Gun Violence rally, last Saturday, March 8. Women, mothers and supporters marched from Downtown Brooklyn Borough Hall to Central Brooklyn’s Restoration Plaza urging the community to join them in getting guns off the street and ending gun violence.

“We’ve got to take the guns off the street, because they don’t manufacture and distribute guns on the streets of Bed-Stuy,” said James, who filed a lawsuit only days earlier to dissolve the pro-gun National Rifle Association. “I am so proud of all the sisters who united against gun violence.”

State Attorney General Letitia James read from a list of 16 people lost to gun violence, leading the women in the crowd to say the names of those killed in shootings.