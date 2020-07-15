Breakthrough … Asheville, NC approves reparations for its Black residents in historic vote

Nicole Lyn Pesce,

MarketWatch.com



The Asheville City Council approved of the reparations resolution in a unanimous 7-0 vote on Tuesday night, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported. The reparations won’t come as direct payments to individuals, however. Instead, the City Council plans to invest in areas where the Black community has long suffered disparities, such as: increasing access to affordable housing and minority home ownership; supporting minority business ownership and career opportunities; funding strategies to grow equity and generational wealth; as well as closing the race gap in income, employment, education, health care, criminal justice and neighborhood safety

Read More