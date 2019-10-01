Black, Puerto Rican People Power on The Hill

Part One of Two Parts

It was a productive weekend loaded with exchanges of impactful information and resources, and rededication to objectives in the service of the people. The New York State Black and Puerto Rican Association of Legislators gathered with colleagues and constituents for their annual meeting at the Legislative Office building in Albany.



An expansive list of issues were discussed at plenaries and workshops on Friday and Saturday. Prime among the topics discussed were voter rights and participation, the 2020 Census, and the burgeoning cannabis-related industries. Attendees took advantage of the opportunity to speak with elected officials or to network with peers.



And while an impressive amount of business was taken care of, those in attendance also made time to have fun and celebrate the retiring of the iconic State Senator Velmanette Montgomery.