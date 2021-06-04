Black Producers Expose Hidden Chapter in American History

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma Race Massacre. On May 30, the HISTORY CHANNEL premiered TULSA BURNING: THE 1921 RACE MASSACRE which is available for viewing. Visit: www.thehdroom.com/tv/history-tulsa-burning-documentary-live-stream-online



Executive produced by Washington Wizards NBA star and philanthropist Russell Westbrook, and directed by Peabody and Emmy-Award winning director Stanley Nelson and Peabody and duPont-Award winner Marco Williams, the documentary commemorates the 100th anniversary of the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history, and calls attention to the birth of Black Wall Street Black businesses, Black banks, and Black doctors were flourishing in the city’s Greenwood community; two horrific days, May 31-June 1, 1921 when white mobs destroyed that community; and the fallout, reconstruction repairs that continue to present day.



The documentary follows the city’s current-day grave excavation efforts at Oaklawn Cemetery where numerous unmarked coffins of victims who were killed and buried during the massacre have been recovered. It also features rare archival footage and imagery from the time, coupled with commentary and interviews from numerous historians, city leaders, and activists, including the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and the Historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, among others.