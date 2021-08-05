Our Time Press
August 5, 2021
Black August: Courage Remembered
This Black August 2021, Our Time Press celebrates six women pioneers of the Civil Rights era, who fought bravely and with courage against injustices and threats, yet faced misogyny, sexism, and constant commands to move to the background. Here, a determined Gloria Richardson, a founder of the Cambridge (Md.) Nonviolent Action Committee, is seen at a protest in the Eastern shore city, on July 21, 1963 fending off a national guardsman’s bayonet. One month later on August 28, at Martin Luther King’s March on Washington, she was one of six women “fighters for freedom” listed on the program. As she prepared to address the thousands-fold crowd, the microphone was taken from her hand just after she said, “Hello.” Ms. Richardson, referred to by Ebony Magazine as “the lady general of civil rights,” passed last week on July 15 at age 99 in New York City.
